People may be tuning into the 2019 Golden Globes to watch some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers, but a new star was crowned before the ceremony even began: Fiji Water Girl. The mysterious woman spent the start of the evening lurking in the background of various celebrity pictures, delivering a confident smirk and proudly displaying a metal tray filled with bottled Fiji water. Already, she's become one of the ceremony's biggest memes, photo-bombing celebs including Camilla Belle, Cody Fern, Richard Madden, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey, with more presumably to come. Knowing Twitter, they got it all.

So while the Fiji Water Girl may have been hired merely to hand out bottles of artisanal spring water, she's quietly become an internet hero — and a great low-key spokeswoman for Fiji. After all, her face (and their logo) are now everywhere. "FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Watergirl's inner monologue tonight," tweeted BuzzFeed editor Jarrett Wieselman. "The Fiji watergirl is me trying to act nonchalant but also serve face in the background of club photos," wrote another user.

And one of the first things that comes up when you search her name on Twitter? Fiji's official account advertising "Earth's finest water." Now that's good promo.

