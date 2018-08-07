Of all the drama, relationships, and rivalries that stand out in Bachelor Nation's history, the increasingly complicated dynamic between Tia Booth and Colton Underwood definitely clears the top three. After establishing that their fling was nothing more on an early episode of Becca Kufrin's The Bachelorette, Colton went on to pursue Becca with all his heart. Then Tia returned to announce that hers had changed. Now, the two will be reunited in paradise, and it's obvious that their turmoil and confusion continues there. What isn't obvious is who Tia is dating after Bachelor in Paradise. After all, the season's trailer revealed that Colton wasn't the only contender, which means that it could be anyone.

Before the release of the official cast list of BiP, when Tia didn't know for sure that Colton would join her in Mexico, she told People that seeing him there would definitely be nerve wracking.

"If I saw Colton come down the steps, I would honestly be nervous at first, at least for that first conversation," she said. "I would just have to feel it out. I'm a very vibe-y person, so I would just have to see how he feels, how I feel, and then we could move forward from there." Since then, the trailer for BiP has been released, and it shows the two of them on an emotional rollercoaster. And well, fans can't be sure where it ends. "I don't really know what to say," Tia cries at one point in the trailer. "I've just been overwhelmed every day."

The trailer also shows Tia sharing an intimate make out sesh with Colton's Bachelorette brother, Chris Randone. In a rather bold statement a few seconds later, Chris proclaims his love for her. "Tia has put the Colton situation behind her," he says. "And I'm falling in love with her more and more every single day." But Tia doesn't seem so sure. It appears that talking to Colton to iron things out remained a priority for her in Paradise.

“I think the conversation definitely needs to happen,” she told Entertainment Tonight, referring to one between her and Colton. “There have been times that I’ve wondered, ‘OK, was he interested in me being the Bachelorette and he wanted to get to know me first before he was on my season?’”

It looks like they got their chance to talk things over in Mexico, but whether or not they live happily ever after is unclear. Since filming for BiP has come to a close, Tia has stayed quiet on social media, and hasn't really interacted with any of the guys from the show, which is probably required of her to avoid spoilers. As expected, her Facebook profile has no relationship info to show.

But she did share a very vague Instagram post back in June when she announced her BiP participation. "Don’t believe everything you see on the internet," she wrote. "Especially from those screaming from the sidelines — except for the fact that I did this one thing #again."

Is that one thing falling for Colton again? Or changing her mind about her feelings once more? What ever it is, fans can only hope that it eventually leads to love, in or out of Paradise.