Now that the current season of The Bachelorette is almost over, the fandom can't help wondering what's in store for Colton Underwood and Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. The love triangle was a major factor in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, so what's next? Does the saga continue? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, Tia confirmed she went into Bachelor in Paradise with Colton on her mind.

Tia admitted to ET, "I feel like me and Colton are just a big question mark, because we haven’t gotten to have that conversation about where we stand, about how he feels about me." To clarify, while this is a newly published interview, Tia spoke with the outlet at the start of filming — before Colton's actual arrival in Mexico.

Just in case any fans have been living under a rock, there's some complicated backstory at play. Colton was a contestant on Becca's season of The Bachelorette. Tia and Becca are close friends after appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Colton and Tia hung out once before Becca's season. They put their very brief interaction behind them and Colton fell in love with Becca on The Bachelorette. Tia showed up after Colton's hometown date and confessed to Becca that she still had feelings for Colton. Becca sent Colton home, and he was heartbroken.

So what happened next? Did Colton brood in his sadness after Becca eliminated him? Did he realize that Tia was the one for him? There are so many questions left unanswered. Even Tia admitted to ET, "I don’t know how he feels about Becca and if he’s still heartbroken." Now that would be ironic.

The Arkansas native added,

"There have been times that I’ve wondered, ‘OK, was he interested in me being the Bachelorette and he wanted to get to know me first before he was on my season?'"

Shouldn't this have been a question that Tia asked while they were hanging out? (Just saying.) But going into BIP, Tia was determined to get to the bottom of things with Colton. She declared, "I think the conversation definitely needs to happen."

She further explained, "I try not to think too much into it, but I’m interested to talk to him and just see where we stand." Tia was interested and so are the viewers. It looked like Colton was truly invested in his relationship with Becca, but how did he feel after he went home and got away from the cameras?

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Colton agreed with Tia that they needed to have a conversation in Paradise. He said,

"I think you could tell in the last episode, there's a lot of conversations that need to be had, and it was also another time for me to put myself out there and take a shot at finding love and dating other women."

As expected, Colton did not reveal how things end up this season. Instead he teased, "You're going to have to tune in to Paradise to find out [if I'm single]." Duh. We all knew that.

He also hinted, "Some things happen that I wasn't expecting to happen." That's for sure. Did anyone else catch the most recent trailer for Season 5? Tia and Colton are both crying. Tia even makes out with Colton's The Bachelorette Season 14 castmate Chris Randone. Yes, Paradise is an opportunity for everyone to meet multiple prospects, but Chris and Tia is definitely not a combination that anyone was expecting.

Colton said, "You're going to see a lot of things worked out in Paradise" — but with who? That's what the viewers need to know.

Do Tia and Colton end up together? Do they find love with people? Do they both walk out of there with nothing more than increased social media following? Unfortunately, there are no spoilers about this one. The fans just have to wait and see how Season 5 plays out.