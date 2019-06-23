The brand new ITV drama Beecham House follows the story of an ex-soldier, who along with his entire family, moves into newly-purchased mansion in Delhi, India. The series was created by Gurinder Chadha, and stars the likes of Lesley Nicol, Gregory Fitoussi, and Tom Bateman — who is perhaps best known for his role on ITV's Vanity Fair, and the 2017 adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. But what else is there to know about the British actor? And who is Tom Batemen dating?

According the Daily Mail, Batemen is currently dating the 26 year-old actor, Daisy Ridley. The pair first began dating after meeting on a film set in 2017, and back in February it was reported that Bateman had moved into a swanky London pad with the Star Wars actor — and rumours that the couple are planning to tie the knot have now gone into overdrive following a public outing in East London. According to The Sun, the actors were spotted at the All Points East festival in East London earlier in June, where Ridley was seen to be wearing what looked like an engagement ring.

As it stands, there has been no official announcement from the couple in regards to an engagement. I have reached out to the actor's representatives, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

ITV

As mentioned previously, Batemen will appear in ITV's latest period drama Beecham House. According to the Radio Times, the 30 year-old will portray the character of John Beecham — a former soldier who walked away from his position at the East India Company in protest of the company's treatment of the Indian people. Beecham also moves into a lavish new mansion, however, the mansion's resident servants are left stunned when the former-soldier arrives with his family in tow.

An ITV description of Batemen's character reads, "wealthy and distinguished, John has witnessed profiteering and exploitation during his time with the controlling East India Company and has resolved to conduct his business as a trader in a more equitable manner. Determined to escape his previous life, John appears haunted by his past, but is inspired to become an honourable member of the region’s trading community."

ITV on YouTube

Beecham House begins at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 on ITV1 — a TV slot which in the past played host to hit dramas such as Downton Abbey and Victoria. As reported by iNews, series creator Gurinder Chadha previously touched upon the "tradition" of the Sunday evening television slot. During an interview with ITV, she said, "This is why Beecham House is on ITV, not Netflix. There are some shows that work on different platforms but there’s still something very satisfying to me about Sunday night drama. I love it and it’s part of our tradition."

In addition to UK viewers, it appears that Chadha is hoping Beecham House will also manage to connect with international audiences. During the interview, she added, "I am assembling a vibrant cast of British and Indian actors to play original characters that will appeal to global audiences hungry to see stories from a unique point of view."

Beecham House starts at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 on ITV1.