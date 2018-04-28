Some happy news: On Saturday, April 28, Lea Michele announced that she is engaged to Zandy Reich. She shared the happy news on Instagram with an adorable selfie of her overjoyed expression and her ring. So who is Randy Zeich, Lea Michele's fiance? According People, Zeich is the president of the clothing company AYR and they've been dating for more than a year.

Michele's engagement announcement IG photo had a simple, but poignant caption: "Yes" with a ring emoji.

More to come...