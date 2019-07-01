Zendaya has been the subject of a slew of dating rumors ever since Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017, with fans speculating that she and costar Tom Holland were a little bit more than friends. And with the upcoming release of the sequel Far From Home, the buzz around her relationship status continues to grow even more. So, who is Zendaya dating in 2019?

It seems as though the 22-year-old star is currently single, even though it’s impossible to know for sure. The actor is a pro at keeping her personal life private, despite being someone so often in the public eye. She did however, in her July 2017 Vogue cover story, disclose that she was in a committed relationship from 2012 to 2016. “It was my first love,” she told the magazine. “It wasn’t a good ending.”

She found strength in moving on from the relationship though, saying:

“You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, What did I do wrong? It’s, That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.”

She never revealed who the person in question was, but fans have thought it to be her longtime close friend, actor Trevor Jackson. However, both she and Jackson denied rumors of being together in interviews with Hip Hollywood in 2014. “There’s going to be those [rumors]. But he’s my best friend in the whole world,” she told the publication. “I’m always going to be there supporting him. That’s all it is.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More recently, Zendaya has been tied to Spider-Man costar Tom Holland. They both have repeatedly denied any romantic relationship, but that hasn’t stopped fans from looking into any possible leads that could reveal anything more.

The rumors began in 2017 when a source told People that the two were dating. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” the source claimed to the magazine. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

But, Zendaya was quick to debunk the story, tweeting: "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"

Despite this, fans have continued to speculate. Just last month, rumors reignited after Holland posted an Instagram photo with his Far From Home costars, and fans noticed the somewhat odd placement of Zendaya’s tag.

“Why is it killing me that Tom Holland tagged Zendaya right on his crotch in this pic? Is this a subliminal message, Tom?” a fan tweeted. Zendaya soon replied though, saying “Nah, he’s just Instagram stupid,” denying there being any hidden message behind it.

She also commented on the original post, saying “I'm assuming because you don't know how to work ig, that's the reasoning behind my name placement,” prompting Holland to quickly fix his mistake, and adding to the caption: “Thanks @zendaya for making me aware of my obvious blunder.”

Even with the rumor mill running, Zendaya has stayed totally secretive about her romantic life. We may never receive a confirmation on any of her relationships, but that clearly won’t stop fans from drawing their own conclusions.