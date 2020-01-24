Light spoilers ahead for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. Few people can go toe-to-toe with Sabrina Spellman, but in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, the young witch meets her match in Caliban, played by Sam Corlett. He's introduced in Episode 1 as the Prince of Hell, who's "molded from the clay of the pit itself, native son of the inferno, born to restore and rule [their] dark domain," which are all just a lot of fancy words that mean he's determined to be King of Hell. When Sabrina, the Dark Lord's heir apparent, crowns herself the underworld's new ruler, Caliban challenges her title, leading to an extended face-off — and some sexual tension that could get between Nick and Sabrina.

"[Caliban and Sabrina's relationship] is very heated, and that heat kind of goes to a little bit of hate and a little bit of love and everything in between," Corlett tells Bustle on the set of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, adding that they both have an "underlying curiosity" in one other. "Neither Caliban nor Sabrina have encountered anyone like each other, so a little bit of the humane nature rubs off on Caliban, and a little bit of hell rubs off on Sabrina."

To prepare for the role, Corlett says that he turned to art. "I was going through a bit of a Doors phase, so I was welcoming Jim Morrison's energy and a bit of Michael Hutchence from INXS," he recalls. "And then I was reading a lot about hell, and there was a particular line from Dante's Inferno that inspired me."

Corlett is an Australian actor from Central Coast, New South Wales, per his IMDb bio. He studied at the Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts, graduating in 2018. Although playing Caliban marks his first big onscreen role, Corlett will appear in an upcoming movie called The Dry, which is based on a 2016 novel from Australian author Jane Harper. This film stars Eric Bana but doesn't yet have a release date.

In addition to his interest in acting, Corlett is also an artist and often posts his abstract illustrations to Instagram, alongside artsy polaroids of his fellow CAOS castmembers, various landscape pics, and the occasional glamour shot. Based on his most recent photos, he's a good person to follow if you're looking for behind-the-scenes Part 3 shots.

Additional reporting by Dana Getz.