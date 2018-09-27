You can always count on How To Get Away With Murder to end each season with a bang. (Usually that bang is the sound of someone else getting killed.) But Season 4 came to a close not by creating another whodunit scenario, but rather introducing a new mysterious character named Gabriel Maddox. As of now it's unclear who exactly this guy is, however, who plays Gabriel Maddox on How To Get Away With Murder is a much easier mystery to solve.

The actor's name is Rome Flynn and while he has yet to become a household name just yet, adding a Shondaland series to his repertoire is sure to make all of that change very soon. According to Flynn's IMDB page, the actor has made a few various guest appearances here and there on TV shows such as NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver, however, his longest running stint on a network series was his two-year role on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful where he played Zende Forrester Dominguez for which he won an Emmy. In 2017, he made the decision to leave the show and made the following statement about his experience as being part of The Bold and the Beautiful family:

"I want to thank Brad Bell [‘B&B’ head writer and executive producer] for taking a chance on this ambitious young kid and giving me more responsibility than I knew I could take on. I want to thank all of the ‘B&B’ fans across the world for embracing me as your Zende Forrester. It has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life to share a piece of my self everyday with you."

Thankfully, this allowed him the time and freedom to pursue other roles, such as this Gabriel character on HTGAWM. His appearance during the Season 4 finale may have been brief, but it made a lasting impact on viewers and indicated just how important he was going to be in the upcoming fifth season.

While registering for college classes, Frank sees Gabriel at one of the sign-up tables and immediately calls an unknown person to make them aware that, "Her kid is here." Fans are left with no idea who "her" is nor who it was Frank was talking to on the other end of that phone, but that hasn't stopped numerous theories from spreading like wildfire throughout the internet all summer long.

Some believe he's Bonnie's son, since Nate came across an old file of hers at the DA's office that had a note inside of it saying “Child still alive?” This was accompanied by a DNA test. Obviously, the writers want us to connect these dots and assume this child is Gabriel, but given this show's history of fake-outs, it may not be that simple. Others may think he's Annalise's son, though, we saw that her child was born dead in a flashback, so it's unlikely that this would be possible, though, it's important to not rule anything out at this point.

Then again, maybe he's Wes' brother or connected to someone else that we have yet to meet. Either way, he's going to be a main focal point moving forward and if Flynn's credentials are any indication, he's going to quickly become a great addition to the team.