NBC's live musicals tend to have a healthy mix of popular artists and Broadway veterans — and Jesus Christ Superstar: Live In Concert is no exception. The televised concert of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit is anchored by a performer who previously made waves in Hamilton, and in the news. Brandon Victor Dixon plays Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar after making quite an impact as another historical antihero, Aaron Burr.

Not only is Dixon the replacement Aaron Burr in Hamilton, he is the cast member who delivered Lin-Manuel Miranda's message to Mike Pence when the Vice President was in the audience.

“We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” he said. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”

His theatre credits are out of control amazing, too. Dixon was nominated for a Tony Award for his Broadway debut as Harpo in The Color Purple. He then went on to star in Motown: The Musical as Barry Gordy, Of Mice and Men, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed just before stepping into Leslie Odom Jr.'s shoes at the Richard Rodgers theater.

“The thing I love about this piece is breaking apart the mythology of these archetypes," Dixon said in an interview with The Wrap. "And being able to dive into the truly human elements of love and duty. And looking at the different sides of these archetypes of Jesus, Judas and Mary. So for me, Judas in many respects is an anti-hero in the same way that Burr was. So the thing I enjoy here is being able to reveal the color of Judas, since people have a very concrete limited view of who that archetypal figure is supposed to represent.”

