In Crazy Rich Asians, one of the most exciting moments is Araminta Lee (Sonoya Mizuno) and Colin Khoo's (Chris Pang) wedding. The scene provides some of the most over-the-top glitz and glamour of a movie which totally tops the charts as far as extravagance goes. And as fun as the wedding is due to its decadent visuals, it also features a gorgeous rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love." Kina Grannis is the artist who sings at the Crazy Rich Asians wedding, and yes, you can hear her sing the track over and over again on the movie's soundtrack.

While Elvis' original version will always be considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, Grannis' take on it perfectly matches the tone for Crazy Rich Asians. Araminta and Colin's wedding gets labeled the "royal wedding of Asia" and it has a $40 million bill attached to it, so you can imagine that everything about the scene doesn't just have an air of glamor, it basically screams it. And that's what makes Grannis' version of the song so special, because the cover is a pared down melody that contrasts all of the event's extravagant bells and whistles.

Seeing Grannis perform the song in the movie, with just her guitar and a lovely outfit, reminds viewers that romance doesn't actually always have to look or feel like a royal wedding — it can be simple and sweet.

On Twitter, Grannis expressed her excitement over being a part of Crazy Rich Asians' soundtrack and the movie itself. Grannis is half-Japanese, and the singer-songwriter shared an essay on the site Multiracial Media that said about the film, "I just saw this one and immediately I am bawling." The site noted that "Grannis is part of both the Asian American community and the multiracial community. She is Japanese through her mom’s side, and White through her dad’s. For a film that has had so much controversy surrounding the casting of Hapa actors — particularly the male lead, Golding — prior to its release, seeing her perform in that moment felt like both a way to shut down the naysayers and a way to celebrate the wide and diverse Asian American community."

In Grannis' reaction to the essay, she also tweeted, "It is such an incredible honor to be part of this film," and that she's cried over all of the support and attention that Crazy Rich Asians has received since its Aug. 15 release.

Grannis originally became well-known on YouTube, where she often performed acoustic covers like the one in Crazy Rich Asians. In 2008, the artist won Doritos' annual Crash the Super Bowl competition which landed her a commercial spot during the Super Bowl, for which she sang her song "Message from the Heart." From there, she earned a record deal with Interscope Records, and she's currently on a world tour.

Even though Grannis had a small part in this summer's breakout movie, her rendition of "Can't Help Falling In Love" serves as a perfect reminder that Crazy Rich Asians is an intimate love story at its heart.