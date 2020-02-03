Who Were The Winners At The BAFTAs 2020?
As Hollywood's finest gathered on the red carpet for the 73rd BAFTAs ceremony on Jan. 2 there was massive anticipation as to which films and actors would come away big winners. No matter how much of a film buff you are most of the awards are all down to the Academy and it’s not uncommon for them to surprise. So, who were the winners at the BAFTAs 2020? Sam Mendes’ 1917 got the most awards on the night and films like the Joker received less attention than some thought it would. However, it didn’t stop Joaquin Phoenix walking away with best lead actor.
This year's BAFTA Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the acting calendar it always causes a buzz. However, the nomination lists were hitting the headlines long before the red carpet was rolled out for an all too familiar reason. People started to use the #BAFTAsSoWhite hashtag again after the nominations lists were made up by all white actors and film crew.
Joaquin Phoenix weighed in on the diversity row in his acceptance speech for best actor as he said, “I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here.” Similarly Prince William, who is president of the BAFTAs said before the final award, “we find ourselves talking about the need to do more to address diversity in this sector. This can not be right in this day and age."
Watching Renée Zellweger reunited with Hugh Grant, a surprisingly comical acceptance speech from Brad Pitt, and some serious looks here are the winners in full.
Best film
- WINNER: 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Outstanding British film
- WINNER: 1917
- Bait
- For Sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Two Popes
Leading actress
- Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy
Leading actor
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton - Rocketman
- WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Supporting actress
- WINNER: Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
- Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Supporting actor
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- WINNER: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Director
- WINNER: Sam Mendes - 1917
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Todd Phillips - Joker
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- WINNER: Bait - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
- For Sama - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- Maiden - Alex Holmes
- Only You - Harry Wootliff
- Retablo - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Awkwafina
- Jack Lowden
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Kelvin Harrison Jr
- WINNER: Micheal Ward
Film not in the English language
- The Farewell
- For Sama
- Pain and Glory
- WINNER: Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady On Fire
Documentary
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- Diego Maradona
- WINNER: For Sama
- The Great Hack
Animated film
- Frozen 2
- WINNER: Klaus
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Toy Story 4
Original screenplay
- Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
- Knives Out - Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- WINNER: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Adapted screenplay
- The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
- WINNER: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
- Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- Little Women - Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Original score
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino
- WINNER: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Costume design
- The Irishman - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
- Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo
- Judy - Jany Temime
- WINNER: Little Women - Jacqueline Durrant
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Cinematography
- The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
- WINNER: 1917 - Roger Deakins
- Joker - Lawrence Sher
- Le Mans '66 - Phedon Papamichael
- The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
Editing
- The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
- Joker - Jeff Groth
- WINNER: Le Mans '66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Fred Raskin
Production design
- WINNER: 1917 - Lee Sandales
- The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
- Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
- Once upon a Time… In Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Make-up and hair
- 1917 - Naomi Donne
- WINNER: Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
- Joker - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
- Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
- Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Outstanding Contribution
Andy Serkis
Sound
- WINNER: 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- Joker - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
- Le Mans '66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
- Rocketman - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Best special visual effects
- WINNER: 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
- Avengers: Endgame - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
- The Irishman - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
- The Lion King - Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
Best casting
- WINNER: Joker - Shayna Markowitz
- Marriage Story - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas
- The Personal History of David Copperfield - Sarah Crowe
- The Two Popes - Nina Gold
British short film
- Azaar
- Goldfish
- Kamali
- WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- The Trap
British short animation
- WINNER: Grandad Was A Romantic
- In Her Boots
- The Magic Boat