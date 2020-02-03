As Hollywood's finest gathered on the red carpet for the 73rd BAFTAs ceremony on Jan. 2 there was massive anticipation as to which films and actors would come away big winners. No matter how much of a film buff you are most of the awards are all down to the Academy and it’s not uncommon for them to surprise. So, who were the winners at the BAFTAs 2020? Sam Mendes’ 1917 got the most awards on the night and films like the Joker received less attention than some thought it would. However, it didn’t stop Joaquin Phoenix walking away with best lead actor.

This year's BAFTA Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the acting calendar it always causes a buzz. However, the nomination lists were hitting the headlines long before the red carpet was rolled out for an all too familiar reason. People started to use the #BAFTAsSoWhite hashtag again after the nominations lists were made up by all white actors and film crew.

Joaquin Phoenix weighed in on the diversity row in his acceptance speech for best actor as he said, “I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here.” Similarly Prince William, who is president of the BAFTAs said before the final award, “we find ourselves talking about the need to do more to address diversity in this sector. This can not be right in this day and age."

Watching Renée Zellweger reunited with Hugh Grant, a surprisingly comical acceptance speech from Brad Pitt, and some serious looks here are the winners in full.

Best film

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British film

WINNER: 1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy

Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Supporting actress

WINNER: Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Director

WINNER: Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

WINNER: Bait - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

For Sama - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Maiden - Alex Holmes

Only You - Harry Wootliff

Retablo - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

WINNER: Micheal Ward

Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

WINNER: For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated film

Frozen 2

WINNER: Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Original screenplay

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

WINNER: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Original score

1917 - Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino

WINNER: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Costume design

The Irishman - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo

Judy - Jany Temime

WINNER: Little Women - Jacqueline Durrant

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Cinematography

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

WINNER: 1917 - Roger Deakins

Joker - Lawrence Sher

Le Mans '66 - Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

WINNER: Le Mans '66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Fred Raskin

Production design

WINNER: 1917 - Lee Sandales

The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once upon a Time… In Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Make-up and hair

1917 - Naomi Donne

WINNER: Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Outstanding Contribution

Andy Serkis

Sound

WINNER: 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans '66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Best special visual effects

WINNER: 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King - Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

Best casting

WINNER: Joker - Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield - Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes - Nina Gold

British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

The Trap

British short animation