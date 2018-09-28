The show which brings out some of the best and worst moves from a bunch of celebs, has returned for another year with plenty of sequins and surprises. Now that week one's over and the first dances have been done, viewers have got a pretty good idea of who's going to be a flamer and who's going to flop. Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts came out on top, where she was joined by Steps singer Faye Tozer. Although the first show's been and gone, the first elimination takes place this weekend. But who will be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing first?

Well, by the looks of that er, interesting performance on Saturday night, things aren't looking good for former fashionista Susannah Constantine, with judge Bruno Tonioli describing her samba as "more like Car Crash Miranda than Carmen Miranda", Huffington Post reported. The site Oddschecker has listed Constantine as having 7/4 odds of going home for the show's first elimination on Sept. 29. And the odds of Constantine winning the whole thing? As the Express reported, odds of that are at a cool 33/1, making her the least likely to take the title by quite some margin. But think about it, if she does win, that might be both the best and most ridiculous bet you've ever placed.

Poor Constantine's not had a very good time of it on her reality TV rounds. Remember when she was the first to be booted off I'm A Celeb... in 2015? Well, it's likely that Constantine's curse will strike again on Saturday's Strictly show. Coral's PR manager, John Hill, told the Express: "Unfortunately for Susannah Constantine, she was the first contestant to leave I’m A Celebrity in 2015 and the early betting suggests she could face the same fate on Strictly this year." On the more promising side, Hill predicts a victory for actor Charles Venn. He was installed as an early frontrunner, as Hill told Express: "We believe he will be a big hit on the dance floor."

But judging for the first elimination is going to be difficult, head judge Darcey Bussell reportedly declared at a National Fitness Day event in London, according to Express. Apparently, not even Constantine's "Car Crash Miranda" samba threw her off, as Bussell told the audience that she was "shocked by the high standards" of this year's stars. But it's not entirely down to Bussell and her fellow judges. Remember, the dancers' fates are also in your hands, as a combined viewer and judges' score will determine who will be first to leave the competition. But, according to Metro, in the event of a tie, Bussell will have the deciding vote. So, be prepared to scream at your TV, as the first eliminated act will be announced on Sunday's show at 7.15 p.m.

The dances for week two have been announced, so feel free to base your prediction from this information too. As Express reported, Saturday's show will be the first opportunity for the dancers to showcase their Charleston and Pasodoble moves. So, now you can count down the hours until you get to see Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard doing the Charleston to "New Rules" and Constantine trying her best at a foxtrot to "They Can't Take That Away From Me" by Frank Sinatra. Bless her.