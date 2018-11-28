As the current series of I'm A Celebrity continues, the attention of viewers will naturally begin to focus on a potential winner, and who deserves to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle. But who will win I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018? This year's camp is home to quite a few household names, so it really could be anyones game at this point, however bookmakers have revealed who is the odds on favourite to take the crown.

According to Sky Bet, the current favourite to win I'm A Celeb this year is ex-football manager Harry Redknapp, with odds of 11/10. Closely following Redknapp is TV presenter Nick Knowles, and Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack with odds of 11/4 and 13/2, respectively. Sitting behind the top three favourites are The Chase's Anne Hegerty with odds of 10/1, Torchwood star John Barrowman with odds of 14/1, and '90s television legend Noel Edmonds with odds of 18/1.

With the dreaded first elimination right around the corner, bookmakers have also been busy guessing who is the most likely to be voted off first. And according to Sky Bet, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan is predicted to be leaving the camp, with odds of 5/4. Also in danger of becoming the first evictee of the series is Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer with odds of 5/2, and Eastenders actress Rita Simons, with odds of 9/2.

ITV

As reported by The Week, a close friend of Redknapp isn't at all surprised by his popularity with I'm A Celebrity viewers. His friend said: "Harry is never anything less than good value. He’s had a long, interesting career and knows a lot of famous people. He’ll be fun to watch."

According to the Mirror, when predicting the reaction of his football colleagues to his stint in the jungle, Redknapp said "I think they will be surprised. Some of the players I have managed when I go in the coffin trial will hope it doesn’t open up. I am sure they will watch it. Hopefully they will laugh." The legendary footy manager also discussed whether or not jungle life would be as tough as his day job. He said: "There’s nothing tougher than being a manager of a football team when things aren’t going well,” said Harry. "When the results are bad, believe you me being a manager is a very tough, lonely occupation. You feel responsible however many people support your team every week. The buck stops with you. You haven’t got many friends when it’s not going well as a football manager. So no I don’t think doing this will be tougher."

The 71 year-old also let slip that he hasn't even seen the show before, he revealed "To be honest, I have not actually watched the programme. I watch sport all day and all night when I’m at home and we are out three to four nights a week." Although it's still fairly early days, Redknapp would indeed be a worthy winner, and many viewers such as myself are definitely rooting for him.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues every night at 9 p.m. on ITV1.