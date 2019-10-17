Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of American Horror Story: 1984. True to its name, the woods of Camp Redwood were soaked in blood by the time the sun came up on Wednesday night's episode. But while the death toll on AHS: 1984 may be higher than ever, it's a little difficult to keep track of who is and isn't alive — particularly because most of the characters who've been killed have come back as ghosts shortly afterward. Much like the Cortez in Hotel and Murder House's, well, Murder House, Camp Redwood seems to serve as a sort of purgatory to those who die on its hallowed grounds. (Unless you make a deal with the devil to get resurrected. Then apparently you can go wherever.)

The show has yet to explain how this purgatory came to exist or how it works. Is it only for those who, as Margaret suggested to Chet, didn't confess to all of their sins before dying? (Most of the characters aren't exactly model citizens.) Or does everyone become a ghost if they die at the camp? If so, then where are all the other counselors Margaret killed back in 1970?

As usual, there are still a lot of questions left to answer, but keeping track of who's dead could help you make sense of what's going on.

Xavier

Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Status: Confirmed Ghost.

What Happened: This poor guy escaped being trapped in an oven only to end up becoming one of Margaret's victims — right after he saved her from Mr. Jingles, no less. That's harsh, Margaret, even for a cold-blooded killer.

Chet

Status: Possible Ghost. Definitely Dead.

What Happened: It turns out that Chet should've stayed in that pit. While rowing across the lake with Margaret, she attacked him and tied his legs to a heavy anchor before tossing him overboard. Perhaps he'll pull a Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and rise from the watery depths to exact his revenge.

Montana

FX

Status: Confirmed Ghost.

What Happened: When the Night Stalker failed to kill Brooke (again), Montana decided to take matters into her own hands. But Brooke got the upper hand, stabbing her former-friend-turned-attacker to death — just as a bus full of students arrived at the camp.

Trevor

Status: Possible Ghost. Definitely Dead.

What Happened: Unable to resist her killer instincts, Margaret plunged a knife into Trevor's stomach, knowing that she could easily pin the crime on Mr. Jingles. He has yet to pop up in ghost form yet, though that doesn't mean it won't happen in the weeks to come.

Ray

Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Status: Confirmed Ghost.

What Happened: He was beheaded by Mr. Jingles while trying to leave Camp Redwood. But it's not all bad for Ghost Ray, considering he and Brooke just hooked up. Too bad the post-coital moment was ruined after they found his severed head in the fridge. Talk about a mood killer.

Birdie

Status: Possible Ghost. Definitely Dead.

What Happened: In an act of true heroism, Birdie attempted to fight off Mr. Jingles when he was attacking Xavier, but it resulted in her own demise. Though she was able to save Xavier from being deep fried in the oven, her own wounds were too severe, leading Xavier to put a knife through her heart to save her from further pain.

Jonas

FX

Status: Confirmed Ghost.

What Happened: He was hit by a car at Camp Redwood back in 1970, and while he initially believed Mr. Jingles to be responsible, it seems more likely now that this was Margaret's doing after he witnessed her killing spree. Dear Jonas was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Honorable Mentions:

The Night Stalker & Mr. Jingles

Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Status: Resurrected by Satan.

What Happened: While it's true that they were both killed at Camp Redwood, these characters managed to escape their purgatory fate by quite literally making a deal with the devil. This means that they were actually brought back to life by Satan, which allows them to be able to leave Camp Redwood, unlike all the others.

That leaves Margaret, Donna, and Brooke as the only remaining survivors, though that could change in an instant. The season still has several weeks to go.