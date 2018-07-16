She's a mom of five, a part-time party planner, and a full-time attorney, according to her Instagram, who has moved her life from Ohio to California. And now, in true rags-to-riches fashion, Emily Simpson is coming to The Real Housewives of Orange County. But, if you couldn't tell already, she's not your typical housewife. She even says so in the trailer for Season 13.

And while she may not fit the traditional Orange County housewife mold, she does have a past with one of the group's esteemed members, Tamra Judge. Being a party planner, Emily threw a baby shower for Tamra's daughter. Emily and Tamra have since had a falling out, per Romper, but she has remained connected to a few of Tamra's friends. And now, RHOC is bringing them back together. But, by the looks of the season's trailer, it won't be a perfect reunion.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Emily told The Orange County Register. “That it wasn’t going to be all roses and unicorns and everybody gets along. I realized that but I just looked at it like a challenge." Will she eventually reconcile her relationship with Tamra? Viewers will have to wait and see.

Emily joins her fellow newcomer to RHOC, Gina Kirschenheiter, as a non-California native. She made the cross-country move to continue the education that she began in Ohio, according to her professional bio with Higbee & Associates, a national law firm. Now, she works there as an associate attorney for the copyright division, and "is responsible for advocating for and protecting clients’ intellectual property rights in copyright matters and other legal proceedings." She is also a mother to five kids (two of which are from her husband's first marriage), according to her official bio for the show.

Her biological children — her daughter, Annabelle and twin boys Luke and Keller — came with a challenge, though. She had a tumultuous ride with fertility and pregnancy, so, in order to have children of her own, Emily's sister Sara stepped in as surrogate, per her bio. Now she's raising three kids under the age of five with her husband, Shane Simpson.

Unlike Gina, whose husband won't appear on the show because of his job, per Newsday, Emily's husband will most likely be making a RHOC debut. Bustle found that the two could've connected as attorneys, considering he went to Whittier Law School, per what is believed to be his Facebook page. A LinkedIn account that appears to be Shane's lists him as an employee of APEX Investigation.

By the looks of Emily's Instagram, the two are a happy couple, and despite their busy work lives, they make time for date nights and quality time. Emily praises him for being a great husband and an even better father.

"From changing diapers to packing lunches to driving kids to activities and school ... you do it all!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being a hero and role model to our children."

As if she wasn't busy enough already, picking up RHOC filming added chaos to the Simpsons' agenda, no doubt. So much so that Emily said it was kind of weird to return to normal life so suddenly. “It was very interesting because it went from filming a lot, sometimes a couple of times a day, to all of a sudden back to normal life,” she told the Orange County Register. “I was filming one day, and I went back to work the next.”

But if she's as loved as some of the OG housewives on the show, this newcomer will definitely be back for another season.