When the Teen Choice Awards air on Sunday, Aug. 11, this year's show will honor a special guest with a new award and celebrate with upbeat performances from One Republic and Bazzi. Back in 2017, the ceremony had no host, so fans are probably wondering, who's hosting the 2019 Teen Choice Awards? It turns out that Lucy Hale and David Dobrik are co-hosting the big night. With Dobrik's energetic presence and Hale's calm demeanor, the two are sure to complement each other during the ceremony.

Although she's not nominated for any awards this year, Hale has won seven Teen Choice Awards in the past, which included Choice Summer TV Star: Female and Choice TV Actress: Drama for her role as Aria in Pretty Little Liars. In 2018, she was also nominated for Truth or Dare. However, Dobrik, a YouTuber with over 13 million subscribers, received his first two nominations — Teen Choice Award for Choice YouTuber and Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Male.

While it's a night of firsts for Dobrik, Hale previously hosted the TCAs in 2013 with Glee alum Darren Criss. That year, Hale won for Choice Summer TV Star: Female. In the past, celebrities like John Cena, Victoria Justice, and Nick Cannon have taken turns hosting the ceremony.

When Hale found out she'd be co-hosting yet again, she took to Twitter to break the news. "So excited to be back hosting this year’s @TeenChoiceFOX awards!!" the former PLL star wrote, "YOU TEENS KEEP ME YOUNG!!! @DavidDobrik I will see you there my friend."

Dobrik responded, "OHH ITS OONNNNN."

In addition to being a big night for the hosts, the Teen Choice Awards will be doing something they've never done before. The show will be awarding the first-ever Teen Choice Icon Award and the recipient is Taylor Swift. On top of that, Swift is nominated for six other awards, including Choice Female Artist, Choice Song: Female Artist, Choice Pop Song (both are nominations for her song "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), Choice Summer Song (for “You Need To Calm Down"), Choice Summer Female Artist, and Choice Fandom.

Another special moment to look forward to is the Teen Choice Decade Award, which the Jonas Brothers will be given. They've racked up additional nominations in five categories including: Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group, Choice Pop Song, Choice Summer Song, and Choice Summer Group.

What makes the award show stand out from others, like the Grammys and Golden Globes, is that the winners are chosen by the fans. In addition to Dobrik, other celebs nominated include: Halsey with three nominations, including Choice Female Artist; Katy Perry with three, including Choice Song: Female Artist; and Post Malone with four noms, including Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist. (Check out the full list of nominations here.)

This year, the show will feature performances from artists like Blanco Brown, a duo performance by Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and Jordan McGraw, and K-pop boy group, MONSTA X.

With a star-studded nomination list, it's hard to predict who will take home those famous surfboards, but whoever wins will have their fans to thank. And it'll be exciting to see how Hale and Dobrik lead the way as hosts.