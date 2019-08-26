Living legend Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott has had quite the career so far as a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and philanthropist. Earlier this year, she was the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. And on Monday, at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the artist is going to be honored with the Video Vanguard Award for her accomplishments in music. As a cultural icon with so much success, Elliott naturally draws media attention. And though she keeps her personal life private, many fans can't help but be curious about whether she has a significant other. But it doesn't seem like Missy Elliott is dating anyone in 2019.

Elliott doesn't tend to comment publicly on her dating life. Some blogs claim that she dated singer Olivia Longott, who contributed vocals to 50 Cent's "Candy Shop," for two years in the early '00s. Elliott has never confirmed the relationship, though it's clear from some older party photos that the two knew each other and hung out.

The artist's other rumored past relationships include rappers Lil' Kim, Trina, Da Brat, and Timbaland, author Karrine Steffans, singer and co-collaborator Charlene Keys a.k.a. Tweet, as well as singer Nicole Wray. Again, Elliott hasn't confirmed any of the rumors, so take these claims with a huge grain of salt.

Elliot's friend, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille refuted rumors that the two had been romantically involved in an interview on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. She said that the two were under the same management 13 years ago, and so they hung out a lot, which prompted tabloids to claim they were seeing each other. When a caller asked if Marcille had been in contact with Elliott about the rumor, she said that Elliott is "non-confrontational" and so had probably just ignored it... which seems to be the case across the board.

Getty Images

In 2013, gossip blogs claimed that Elliott had married her protégé Sharaya J, in another unconfirmed rumor. In an interview with Fader in 2015, Sharaya said that she calls Elliott her "music mother."

So there's no evidence that Elliott's dating or even currently looking to date. But she's previously expressed that she'd want to be a parent. She told People Magazine in 2008 that she’d "definitely" like to be a mom someday. However, at the time, she wasn't interested in going through the process of a natural birth. "I don’t know if I can take that kind of pain," she said. "Maybe in the year 2020 you could just pop a baby out and it’d be fine. But right now I’d rather just adopt."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As of this year, Elliott hasn't adopted any children. But the artist has certainly nurtured many other artists, including SWV, Ciara, and the late Aaliyah. In a July interview with Marie Claire, Elliot said, "I am a champion for my brown, dark women. If we knew how special we were, we would be unstoppable."

With her Video Vanguard award, Elliott — already a hero to so many — adds yet another accolade to her resume.