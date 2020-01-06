Watching Love Island without the blistering heat is going to be strange, but that hasn’t stopped the excitement surrounding its quick return. Starting this Sunday (Jan. 12), viewers will be saying goodbye to Mallorca and hello to Cape Town and a brand new line-up. And since the Winter Love Island cast has been announced, what better way to get prepared for the premiere than by brushing up on who will be entering this year’s villa?

2020's starting line-up will consists of 11 hopefuls looking for love. This time the contestant's previous careers include a democratic services officer, a scaffolder, a police officer, and a… coffee bean salesman? If that wasn’t weird enough, this series will mark the first time that twins have gone into the villa together. I mean, what happens if they fall for the same person? A sibling dynamic like that is going to create drama, that’s for sure.

It’s more than likely that some surprise contestants will be thrown into the mix at some point (hello winter Casa Amor), but let’s dive into the deets of the islanders that’ll be setting foot into the villa on day one, shall we?

1. Leanne Amaning A customer service advisor from London, Leanne Amaning says she's more focused on learning about herself in the villa than finding 'the one'. "I'm fun and want to find love but I'm not that open," she told ITV. But if someone does catch Leanne's eye she says they'll have to be "rugged and manly," and boy are there plenty of those on this year's series.

2. Siânnise Fudge Twenty-five year-old Siânnise Fudge is a beauty consultant from Bristol, who is after someone "tall, dark and handsome" (aren't we all). She's totally up for the challenge of fighting for the person she wants, too. "If I see something I want, I'm not afraid to go for it," she says.

3. Eve and Jess Gale You read that right. For the first time in Love Island history, siblings will be sharing the villa. The students & VIP hostesses from London have an unbreakable bond, which boys won't get in the way of. "We've got so much respect for each other we're not going to argue over a boy!" Jess explains.

4. Shaughna Phillips Democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips is looking for someone to share her passion with. "I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it," she says. The 25-year-old describes herself as "chatty, funny and clever," and as someone who likes "to get on with everyone".

5. Sophie Piper Twenty-one year-old Sophie Piper is a medical PA from Essex, and is looking for "someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously" and they have to be genuine. "I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they're not," she says.

6. Paige Turley West Lothian singer Paige Turley is definitely going to liven up the villa, especially since the song that sums up her love life is AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell'. Raised in a village where everyone knows everyone, Paige wants "to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality."

7. Mike Boateng Police officer Mike Boateng's New Year's resolution is to "find a serious relationship", and what better place than the Love Island villa. "My mum will be watching this show with the intention of me finding someone and moving out." Fun fact: his brother Samuel was on The Apprentice a few years back.

8. Connor Durman First Love Island welcomed pen salesman Jack Fincham to the villa, now it's the turn of coffee bean salesman Connor Durman. He's spent the last four years living in Australia, where at one point he worked as a naked waiter in Sydney. Um, excuse me?

9. Callum Jones Twenty-three year-old scaffold Callum Jones hails from Manchester, and he's got the "builder's banter" down to a T. "I'm down to earth as well, so that balances it out," he tells ITV. He's also a dab hand in the kitchen, with thai food being his speciality. Yum.

10. Nas Majeed In the words of Georgia Steel, 23-year-old Nas Majeed is loyal and describes himself as "very different to guys who have been on the show before," as he's "funny, always [himself], caring and considerate." He's also a sports science graduate and a builder, the perfect man really.