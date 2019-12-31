With a new location, new host, and a whole new set of islanders, winter Love Island 2020 promises to have everything you loved about the summer edition, with a new twist. Since Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea left the villa winners five months ago, it seems like news of last year's islanders has been hitting the front pages every week. And if you’re keen for more, here are the rumoured winter Love Island contestants. As ever, ITV has kept the names of the people starring in the first series of UK winter Love Island super under wraps. However, there are a few names that keep cropping up and you may well be getting much better acquainted with these five very soon.

While funnyman Iain Stirling may be returning to be the voice of Love Island winter edition, he’s about the only thing that remains the same as the summer 2019 series of the show. Stirling will be joined by presenter Laura Whitmore in Cape Town for the winter 2020 series of the show in place of usual host Caroline Flack, who stepped down following assault charges. Aftersun will be back on our screens after the first episode airs on Jan. 12 so you can get the full rundown on what’s going on. And here are five of the rumoured islanders to be featured this new year.

1. Alisha Lemay With 124,000 instagram followers to her name already, and connections with the likes of TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and boxer Anthony Joshua, it’s easy to see why Love Island boss’s would be interested in Alisha Lemay. A source from the show told the MailOnline, “Alisha is exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for — she’s gorgeous, body confident and isn’t afraid to be herself. She already works as an influencer and has collaborated with brands like PrettyLittleThing, Missguided and ASOS, which all becomes part and parcel of being a Love Island star. She’s an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

2. Ellis Iyayi While personality and good banter is what will eventually earn you the public vote on Love Island, a ripped body and model good looks get you a very long way. Model and fitness instructor Ellis Iyayi seems like a pretty natural fit. An insider told the Sun, “Ellis is over the moon about it – he’s had to be sworn to secrecy about it but he’s been in to meet producers a few times and they love him – he can’t wait to get in the villa. Ellis is exactly what the show is looking for and he ticks all the boxes – he will make great television."

3. Sophie Piper Rumoured contestant Sophie Piper isn’t without celebrity connections as her sister is presenter of The Hit List and This Morning Rochelle Humes. A source told the Sun, “Sophie is a dead ringer for Rochelle and viewers will love the likeness. ITV2 bosses are hoping she will be the star of this series. She’s got a really bubbly personality, plus they love the famous link.”

4. Charles Drury Charles Drury is another potential winter Love Island contestant with pretty big connections to the celebrity world. He’s hit the headlines before after being in a relationship with reality TV star Katie Price. A source told the Sun, “He was approached last year but was seeing someone at the time – but now he’s single, producers called him up and asked him to re-audition for the show. Nothing’s signed yet and he’s not even sure if he wants to do it but they’re keen to meet him.” However, over the festive period Charles posted a picture with his girlfriend, so entering the villa may just be a rumour.

5. Jay Munro The last rumoured contestant for the winter edition of Love Island is Jay Munro. With over 70,000 followers on Instagram already, the tattooed former footballer could be on his way into the villa. The show wouldn’t be Munro’s first brush with fame as he worked on The Voice Australia. A source told the Daily Star, “Jay will be the one all the girls will be chasing. Just like Tommy Fury, he's a sportsman, in good shape and has dreamy looks. The brown-haired hunk has already proven his chops on TV.”