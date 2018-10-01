Dancing On Ice will return to our screens in January 2019 for Season 11. Whilst ITV has not announced a launch date just yet, the show usually begins around the start of January, to shimmy away our January blues. Personally, I have major respect for any celeb that agrees to take part; it looks so difficult. But who is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2019?

It would appear the nation is gripped by dancing fever from autumn onwards. After Strictly Come Dancing finishes in December, we only have a couple of weeks to wait until Dancing On Ice begins. And is it just me or is there just something about watching the trials and tribulations of familiar faces learning to dance?

IMHO, Dancing On Ice is doubly entertaining as it is the first time some of the celebs participating have ever stepped foot on the ice. Rather them than me, but I can't wait for the new series to start.

But who are the brave souls that are going to glide onto our screens this January? Well, on Oct. 1, ITV announced the first two contestants on This Morning. The remaining contenders are expected to be released in drips and drabs over the next few weeks. If you want to know the full line-up, bookmark this page and keep checking in as I'll be updating it as and when. Stay tuned!

1 Gemma Collins Dancing On Ice/ ITV One of the many reasons that I love Gemma Collins is because she will literally give anything a go. Throw her into the Master Chef kitchen and she takes it in her stride. She also owned the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016 and she may be my favourite contestant on I’m A Celebrity of all time. She seems to just fearlessly take on any challenge in front of her with a bit of GC sass thrown in to keep things interesting. Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after she was confirmed for Dancing on Ice, she said: "I know how hard it is, I’ve done my research Phil. Don’t worry, I am scared, I am nervous." The GC went on to add that she wanted to do the show after watching her brother skate when they were younger. She said: "As a young girl, my brother used to play ice hockey, so I was at the ice rink quite a lot. And I remember seeing some white boots in the skating shop and saying 'Mum please let me be an ice skater' and she was like 'No you’re doing dancing, drama, singing, we can’t afford it, you’re not doing any more.' So I never got to get those white boots and skate." Well, that was then, this is now. And let me tell you, The GC has already got my backing. The glitz of Dancing On Ice was made for Collins.

2 Richard Blackwood Dancing On Ice/ ITV The second celebrity who is going to be donning some skating boots and sparkles is ex- Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood. Eagle-eyed fans had already anticipated that Blackwood would be taking to the ice for Season 11 of Dancing On Ice after a teaser video last week revealed his trademark tattoos. Speaking on This Morning about appearing on Dancing On Ice, Blackwood revealed he may have an upper hand when it comes to picking up some of the moves on the ice. He said: "I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there. When I was younger, I would skate on the way to school. I used to skate at Streatham Ice Skating Rink every Wednesday and Friday as well — that was the hang out when we were teenagers." Well, it looks like Blackwood has been preparing all his life for Dancing On Ice. However he assured Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that the process will still be a huge challenge. He said:"I can skate but I normally dance on dry land. Dancing and skating are two different things. But I can move. I can shake my stuff." OK, this is something I have got to see. Can January 2019 come quick enough?