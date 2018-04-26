Thousands of teachers in Arizona walked out of school on Thursday, joining a rapidly growing movement of educators across the nation who are striking. Around three-quarters of Arizona's public and charter schools shut down because of the strike, and the closings affected hundreds of thousands of students. Here's why Arizona teachers are striking.

The first major reason is teachers' pay, which they argue is unreasonably low. The president of the state's biggest teachers union, Joe Thomas, told The New York Times that public school educators often start off with a salary of $35,000. The state's average teacher salary was $48,372 last year, according to a report from the auditor general. Both the National Center for Education Statistics and the National Education Association estimated the average teacher salary in the United States for the 2016-2017 school year to be around $58,000, around $10,000 higher than the average in Arizona.

Arizona's teachers are paid some of the lowest teacher salaries in the country, and their wages aren't enough to meet the living standards for many cities across the state. A 2016 GoBankingRates estimate analyzed that residents of Phoenix, the state's capital, needed an income of $48,876 to "live comfortably" in the city. Tucson residents were estimated to need $39,966, the smallest amount required for any of the United States' biggest 50 cities. A new teacher making $35,000, as Thomas described, would not be able to "live comfortably" by that standard in either Phoenix or Tucson.

More to come ...