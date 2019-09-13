The iPhone 11 will be released toward the end of September, and it sounds like the new models are going to live up to all the hype. With a better battery life, brand new colors, and an improved processor, there's a lot to look forward to. But the new feature that's arguably made the biggest splash is the triple-camera feature — both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three cameras.

Obviously, they aren't just there for decoration, so what's the actual purpose of the three cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max? According to Apple, the triple-camera system will let you take professional-quality videos and pictures on your iPhone, and the company says it's even more advanced than some high-end DSLR cameras.

Each 12-megapixel camera on the Pro and Pro Max serves a different purpose. There's a telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture, a wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, and an ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.4. In comparison, the older iPhone XS has two lenses: a wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The regular iPhone 11 has the ultra-wide and wide lenses, but it's missing the telephoto lens that the Pro and Pro Max both have. Here are just some of the things you can do with the new iPhone's multiple cameras.

Take Pictures From Different Perspectives

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While some older iPhones have wide-angle and telephoto lenses, the new iPhone 11 has a wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lens. But the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens — making it possible for you to take amazing pictures from various perspectives even if you're standing in the same spot.

Capture 4x MORE SCENE

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Because the new iPhones have an ultra-wide lens, Apple says you can capture four times more scene when taking pictures. This is great news for landscape photographers and anyone who loves taking group pictures — you have the option of choosing 0.5x zoom and zooming out when taking a picture.

improved portrait mode

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The new iPhones have an even better Portrait Mode than older iPhone models. Instead of just bringing your subject into focus, the iPhone 11 Portrait Mode produces pictures that look like they were taken by professionals thanks to advanced bokeh (the part of the picture that looks out-of-focus in a Portrait Mode shot) and depth control. Apple says the new Portrait Mode also works on pets and objects instead of just people.

Better Low-Light Pictures

Apple

One of the biggest drawbacks of older iPhone models is the drastic difference in quality if you're shooting in a dark space. According to Apple, you'll be able to take great pictures even if the sun isn't out with the new iPhones. It's added Night Mode for pictures in low lighting, and the difference is pretty astounding. It turns on automatically, and Apple says its new camera software and A13 Bionic processor are to credit for Night Mode. Basically, when you take a picture in low light, your iPhone 11 will take several pictures and align them to give you a great shot.

Improved DIGITAL ZOOM

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While the regular iPhone 11 has both an ultra-wide and wide-angle lens, it's missing a telephoto camera — which is why the Pro models have much better zoom features. While the iPhone 11 has 5x digital zoom, the Pro has 10x digital zoom. That means that you can take a picture from a distance and still have it look good.

If you get a regular iPhone 11 instead of a Pro or Pro Max, you'll still get to enjoy many of the new features like Night Mode and an improved Portrait Mode. And if you love taking pictures, especially landscape shots or portraits, the multiple cameras may make the iPhone 11 a smart choice for you. The photographs I've seen from Apple are seriously stunning, and it's hard to believe they were taken with a smartphone.