Why Can’t I Send Voice Messages On Instagram? Here’s How To Find The New Feature
Instagram is on a roll with all these new features it’s been adding that make the user experience so much more on point. The platform’s latest announcement is that, starting Dec. 10, Instagram users can now send voice messages through DM. The latest feature is sure to get some LOLs since Instagram users will definitely find some fun and creative ways to use it. But what if all your friends are seeing the new feature added to their app, but you aren’t? If you don’t have Instagram’s new voice messages feature yet, don’t worry just yet.
Instagram’s new voice message feature is a lot like sending voice messages through texts. You go to your DMs by tapping the arrow in the upper righthand corner of the app, then search for and/or select your message recipient. In the message field, there’s now a new option next to the “add image” icon that looks like a microphone. That’s how you record your voice message. All your other options, like GIFs, hearts, and instant responses, are still there. They’re just truncated behind a “plus” sign, so the message box isn’t filled with icons.
But what if you’re not seeing that microphone? There are a few things you can try to see if that kick-starts the update to your app. Here are some troubleshooting methods that might help you get into the voice DM game ASAP.
1Check The App Store For Updates
If your Instagram app didn't update automatically, go to the app store to see if updates are available yet. If you don't see any updates, the new features haven't been rolled out to you yet.
2Restart Your Phone
If you tried updating your Instagram app but still aren't seeing the new features, you might need to reboot your phone. Once your phone boots back up, check the app again to see if the new features are showing up yet.
3Log Out And Back In Of Your Instagram Account
When rebooting your phone doesn't work, try "rebooting" Instagram by logging out and logging back in, says Preview, a third-party Instagram app. It's kind of like restarting Instagram like you restart a computer or your phone.
4Uninstall And Reinstall Instagram
If you still aren't seeing the new feature, Preview says you can also try uninstalling Instagram from your phone and then reinstalling it. That's like a total Instagram reboot.
5Wait It Out
Try waiting it out if you've tried everything above and you still aren't seeing the new feature. That probably means Instagram hasn't rolled the new feature out to you yet, and it'll just be a matter of time before you get your hands on it.
Being the last one to get a rad new feature is never fun, but sometimes them's the breaks. Instagram doesn't roll new features out to all users all at once, so sometimes your friends are going to get a new feature before you do or vice versa. But if you're the one waiting this time around, you can always make up for it by using your time waiting by coming up with super weird and creative ways to make your voice DM debut.