Instagram is on a roll with all these new features it’s been adding that make the user experience so much more on point. The platform’s latest announcement is that, starting Dec. 10, Instagram users can now send voice messages through DM. The latest feature is sure to get some LOLs since Instagram users will definitely find some fun and creative ways to use it. But what if all your friends are seeing the new feature added to their app, but you aren’t? If you don’t have Instagram’s new voice messages feature yet, don’t worry just yet.

Instagram’s new voice message feature is a lot like sending voice messages through texts. You go to your DMs by tapping the arrow in the upper righthand corner of the app, then search for and/or select your message recipient. In the message field, there’s now a new option next to the “add image” icon that looks like a microphone. That’s how you record your voice message. All your other options, like GIFs, hearts, and instant responses, are still there. They’re just truncated behind a “plus” sign, so the message box isn’t filled with icons.

But what if you’re not seeing that microphone? There are a few things you can try to see if that kick-starts the update to your app. Here are some troubleshooting methods that might help you get into the voice DM game ASAP.

Courtesy of Instagram

1 Check The App Store For Updates If your Instagram app didn't update automatically, go to the app store to see if updates are available yet. If you don't see any updates, the new features haven't been rolled out to you yet.

2 Restart Your Phone If you tried updating your Instagram app but still aren't seeing the new features, you might need to reboot your phone. Once your phone boots back up, check the app again to see if the new features are showing up yet.

3 Log Out And Back In Of Your Instagram Account When rebooting your phone doesn't work, try "rebooting" Instagram by logging out and logging back in, says Preview, a third-party Instagram app. It's kind of like restarting Instagram like you restart a computer or your phone.

4 Uninstall And Reinstall Instagram If you still aren't seeing the new feature, Preview says you can also try uninstalling Instagram from your phone and then reinstalling it. That's like a total Instagram reboot.

5 Wait It Out Try waiting it out if you've tried everything above and you still aren't seeing the new feature. That probably means Instagram hasn't rolled the new feature out to you yet, and it'll just be a matter of time before you get your hands on it.