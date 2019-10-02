Demi Lovato recently took a step away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood to focus on her spirituality in Israel. While her Instagram posts emphasize how meaningful the journey has been for her, Lovato's trip to Israel is sparking backlash. Fans are posting to social media to criticize Lovato's seeming lack of acknowledgment over the conflict between Israel and Palestine. (Bustle reached out to Lovato's rep about this backlash, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Oct. 1, Lovato shared some photos from her trip to Israel, clarifying in the caption that she "was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors" and was excited to travel to places she'd "read about in the Bible growing up." She described her time in Israel as "magical," particularly noting that she got to experience a baptism in the Jordan River, which, as she wrote, was "the same place Jesus was baptized."

Even though Lovato described the trip as "so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul," fans took issue with the fact that she has not spoken about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict in any of her posts. As a brief summary, this conflict stems from claims that both the Israeli Jewish population and the Palestinian Arabs have laid to the same land, according to Vox. Many believe that Israel was "stolen" from the Palestinians. Following recent elections in Israel, where the right-wing Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lost its majority in Israel's congress, many are wondering what a peace plan could look like moving forward. Given that the outcome of these elections will continue to impact Palestinians' freedom of movement throughout the region, this issue is particularly resonant during Lovato's trip.

Of course, Lovato's experience isn't a singular one, as people from around the world have traveled to the country for similarly meaningful trips, especially since the land, specifically Jerusalem, has ties to three major world religions. But given that complicated history, many on Twitter wished that Lovato would address the matter in some way, even if that meant just including the name Palestine, rather than referring to the land solely as Israel. Others voiced outright disappointment, claiming she didn't do enough research before traveling there.

As plenty of people on Twitter noted, Lovato turned off the comments on one of her Instagram posts, which eliminated the possibility for users to engage with her about the conflict. On a separate Instagram post from the trip where comments were enabled, numerous fans commented with the hashtag #FreePalestine and the Palestine flag emoji.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer is far from the first celebrity to receive this type of backlash. In early 2018, Lorde canceled her concert in Tel Aviv, Israel after being urged to do so by those who have criticized the Israeli state, according to the Washington Post. Madonna also came under fire recently for a performance in Tel Aviv in May during the Eurovision song contest. As USA Today noted, the superstar was urged to not perform by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, who wrote an open letter to the star on Twitter. However, Madonna ultimately did perform and had her background dancers don Israeli and Palestinian flags onstage, a move that received mixed reviews, particularly from Eurovision organizers who did not want to make the event political in nature.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other celebrities have outright addressed the conflict, including Gigi Hadid, who is half-Palestinian. In May 2018, Hadid clarified her stance on the conflict, writing that she's not against anyone, but that she simply wants people to peacefully coexist. "My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race," she wrote on Twitter. "So I will say again for the last time, I’m not anti-anyone. I am only pro- coexistence. That is all. #freepalestine."

With all of this recent backlash and Lovato's history of addressing subjects head-on, it's entirely possible she'll take a page out of Hadid's handbook by sharing her side. But at the time of reporting, she has yet to comment on the controversy.