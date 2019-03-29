Demi Lovato isn't here for comments about her body size. Early on Friday morning, she criticized a headline that referenced her "fuller figure," while also turning it into a teachable moment. Fortunately, Lovato's response to the headline led to a conversation between her and the author of the story via Instagram DM, and it looks like there are no hard feelings about the situation.

To start off, Lovato posted a screenshot of the Inquisitr's headline, "Demi Lovato Appears To Have A Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA." The singer added a message of her own to the Instagram Story, writing, "I am more than my weight" in all capital letters.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer went on to share a message about her own journey with body acceptance in the next Instagram Story slide:

"Unlike the past, I'm not triggered, I'm not upset that someone wrote a headline about my 'fuller figure.' I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture."

It looks like the headline's message bothered Lovato, not because of its implications about her, but because it played into a larger issue with how people comment on others' bodies.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

"Don't listen to negative diet culture talk," Lovato wrote on the next slide. You are more than a number on a scale, and I am more than a headline about my body shape."

The singer then shared a screenshot showing the direct messages she exchanged with Fabio Magnocavallo, who wrote the Inquisitr piece. "I'm really sorry, sincerely," he wrote to Lovato. "You're an incredible talent and you're right, your body is not all you are." He also added a note to the top of the original story, thanking Lovato for the informative exchange.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

Lovato's statements show that she's done a good amount of research into body acceptance during her own recovery, too. She references "diet culture" by name multiple times, referring to the industry that preys on insecurity and values appearance over health. Hopefully, her exchange with Magnocavallo will make people reconsider the way they talk about celebrities' bodies, and other people's bodies as a whole. Because, frankly, it's not anyone else's business.

Lovato also posted about power of speaking out about subjects like this, writing, "Change is made my [sic] raising your voice, speaking your truth and spreading love and compassion, not hate." She also added a follow-up note for fans, asking them to be nice to the original story's author: "I appreciate your support, but he learned a lesson, and we never respond with hate, only love."

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

As fans know, the "Sober" singer has been open about her own eating disorder struggles in the past. Lovato understands firsthand the toll that diet culture can take on someone, especially someone who's in the public eye, like she is. Even headlines like this one can be damaging to celebrities or fans, as they see other people's bodies being discussed.

But with statements like Lovato's, as well as other celebrity initiatives like Jameela Jamil's I Weigh movement, the tides may be changing. More and more stars are speaking out about diet culture and mental health in an effort to promote body acceptance. Lovato's message is a powerful one for fans to keep in mind — no one needs to be commenting on her (or anyone else's) figure, and it looks like she shared a valuable lesson with her latest posts.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.