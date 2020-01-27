Ariana Grande might have started her 2020 Grammys performance with seven rings, but she ended it with six. Or so some fans think. Ariana Grande took off her ring at the end of her Grammys performance, and it might mean the end of her Thank U, Next era.

After deciding to skip the 2019 Grammys, Grande came out swinging this year, with a performance medley of "Imagine," "My Favorite Things," "7 rings," and, of course, "Thank U, Next." But it was one symbolic gesture at the end of her performance that had fans talking. After dancing around to "7 rings," Grande started "Thank U, Next," her breakup anthem, and, alone, no longer surrounded by her background dancers, she climbed onto a bed, took out a ring box, and put her ring back inside. It was a choreographed move that confused some and excited others. It was so purposeful, it had to mean something, right?

It's no secret that "Thank U, Next" was a breakup song that came out of Grande's split from her former fiancé, Pete Davidson. So, the removal of the ring could be interpreted as her moving on from her brief engagement. She is, after all, literally putting a ring back in the box. However, given that the move came after her performance of "7 rings," fans are thinking it could have a deeper meaning for the singer.

Fans on Twitter are interpreting the gesture as Grande leaving behind her entire Thank U, Next era. It's not about her personal relationships, but her professional and artistic period, which is, sadly, coming to a close with this performance. Grande herself actually confirmed that her performance was going to act as a farewell to her last two albums. When a fan tweeted at her earlier on Sunday, "so... do we end this era tonight..?" she responded, "yes," followed by a series of emojis, including a ring and a box.

Grande recently concluded her Sweetener world tour, and closed out 2019 by dropping a surprise live album, K Bye for Now. So it's only right that she end the Thank U, Next era with a long-awaited Grammy performance. And, though it's sad to see it all come to an end, Grande's fans couldn't be more grateful. "this era has been truly healing and special," wrote one fan, @Beccaelaine.

It's been a pretty great few years of music from Grande, but her fans are more than ready to say "thank u, next" to one era, and "hello" to a new one.