Despite the fact that The Bachelor tends to be a reality show that loves to follow its conventions, sometimes, the contestants can throw a major plot twist out there that changes everything, and that's exactly what happened on Monday night's episode. While fans watching at home may have tuned in to see Colton Underwood's fantasy suite dates with Tayshia, Hannah G., and Cassie, what they got was a whole lot of drama. So why did Cassie leave The Bachelor? As it turned out, her family had a lot to do with the decision she made about her relationship with Colton.

If you caught last week's hometown dates, you already know that Cassie's family had a lot of doubts about how serious she was about Colton, especially given the fact that she's so young (and that The Bachelor is a show that requires everyone to move and act really quickly on their feelings). Just seeing how emotional Cassie got while she talked to her dad and how much his opinion meant to her made it clear that how he felt about Colton could make or break their future as a couple, so when he showed up in Portugal to talk to her about the fact that she might actually be about to agree to marry him and how huge that decision is, it makes sense that she thought twice about the whole thing.

In fact, having that opportunity to talk to her dad a second time about whether or not she should commit to spend the rest of her life with Colton really struck a chord with her, and at that point, she knew that she had to make the difficult decision to go home, even though she definitely seems to have real feelings for Colton. The right decision is obvious not always the easy one, and that certainly seemed to be the case for Cassie — and seeing her fight with herself to make it was brutal for the rest of to watch it all play out.

Like Cassie told her dad, she knew she was falling in love with Colton but she wished she had more time. She wasn't ready for it to be over, but she also wasn't ready to get engaged — and that's what she told Colton, too. After a lot of truly heartbreaking back and forth, it seemed like there was only one choice for Cassie to make, and that was to leave, as much as Colton didn't want her to.

"I feel like I'm having doubts about it and I don't know why I'm so confused. I just feel like all this is a lot to think about," she told him before telling Colton that she was planning on leaving that night.

"I wonder if I would have been sure by now. I don't know. I don't understand. I don't know. I hate that I don't know. I can't. I'm sorry," she said, before storming away from the table and walking away from Colton.

Will Cassie regret her decision to leave? Is this actually the end of Cassie and Colton? It's hard to say at this point, but seeing Cassie leave really made it obvious how serious Colton is about her and how much he does mean to her, even if Cassie isn't necessarily ready for marriage.