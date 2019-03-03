Bachelor Nation's level of investment in Colton's season can be measured in the anticipation surrounding the infamous fence jump. Many are counting down the episodes until Underwood makes the move everyone is talking about. It all started with a promo for the season, which showed Colton seemingly fleeing by leaping over a pretty tall fence. Rumors about the way Colton's season ends intensified last week when the Bachelor himself was seen with a person very close to one of his final three contestants. So close that fans are convinced Colton may have spoiled his own season of The Bachelor during a recent celeb outing.

There are still a couple of weeks to go until the two-night finale of Colton's season on March 11 and 12, including fantasy suites, which is sure to include unnecessary Colton virginity talk. Last week saw the airing of hometowns, where Colton sent Caelynn Miller-Keyes home after she revealed she was in love with him. Moving on to fantasy suites are Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, and Cassie Randolph, who struggled to articulate her feelings for Colton or profess wanting an engagement. But after the Bachelor's suspicious spotting on Thursday, it seems Cassie's resistance may not matter when giving out his final rose.

Speculation about the two began when Colton was seen leaving an Altadena, California gym with musician Jake Miller and actor Gregg Sulkin on Feb. 28. Colton just runs in circles filled with famous friends, right? Wrong. Sulkin is actually dating Cassie's sister, Michelle Randolph. (Pause for gasp.) Michelle was first seen on The Bachelor during hometowns week where she gave her sister a pep talk, reminding her of her worth in a touching sit-down. According to Entertainment Tonight, Sulkin, who people may know from Marvel's Runaways and Wizards of Waverly Place, and Randolph confirmed their relationship in October 2018.

But these new photos have Twitter asking: When will Colton and Cassie confirm theirs?

The potential spoiler came as a surprise to loyal viewers who have watched rumors about Cassie's readiness for marriage within the mansion abound. Some girls questioned whether the 23-year-old was on the show to become the Bachelorette instead. How a teaser showing Cassie in a car crying and the fence jump factors into the conclusion of Colton's "journey" is still a mystery. However, it's hard to believe that he would be spending time with someone as close to Cassie's family as Sulkin without a positive ending for the pair.

While many could wonder why Colton would allow himself to be seen so publicly with Sulkin, it becomes increasingly difficult for the show to remain spoiler-free. Social media has made keeping Bachelor outcomes under wraps seemingly impossible. Most famously, Kaitlyn Bristowe spoiled her own season of The Bachelorette via Snapchat by accidentally posting a pic with her then-fiance Shawn Booth. While these photos aren't as direct of a spoiler, you can be sure fans will be analyzing Colton and Cassie's interactions on the show and off with precision. Just as Colton jumps a fence, fans are jumping to all kinds of conclusions after seeing these pics.