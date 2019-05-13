Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5. It seems that Daenerys took Missandei's final words literally when her advisor screamed "Dracarys." Against Tyrion's wishes, Dany burned King's Landing on Game of Thrones, scorching both soldiers and civilians alike. While fans were pretty sure the Dragon Queen was going to do just this, it was still shocking to watch her fly above the capital, Drogon breathing fire down in an endless stream.

That said, some fans pointed out that this wasn't in line with Dany's character. After all, isn't she the Breaker of Chains and Protector of the Realm? Since when did she start killing innocents instead of rescuing them, like she did in Astapor and Meereen?

More to come...