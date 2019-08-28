Dean Unglert is once again leaving Bachelor In Paradise with a trail of heartbreak behind him. On Tuesday night, Dean went home on BiP after having a difficult conversation with Caelynn. He had a valid reason for eliminating himself, but it would have been even better if he hadn't come at all.

The fact that Dean decided to make his exit was truly out of left field after the day he and Caelynn had. He went out of his way to make her birthday special, and then, at the end of the night, he pulled her aside to tell her that he'd never be able to give her the relationship she was looking for and that she deserved someone better than him. He wanted her to be free to find someone who could offer her what she was looking for, and decided that the right thing to do would be for him to go home.

Dean framed it as if he was trying to be a better man, and yes, going home is a better choice than leading Caelynn on or ending up in another disastrous love triangle. But what would have been an even smarter choice if he was really trying to change? Not going on BiP at all, being that it's a place where people generally tend to get engaged or, at the least, find relationships that can translate to the real world, and that wasn't what Dean was interested in at all.

Caelynn was visibly devastated, and it lasted well into the next day, when she found consolation in the other women who had watched all of this play out, including the fun birthday that Dean had given her before dropping this unexpected bomb on her. Like Caelynn told Dean when he made his breakup speech, she had thought and hoped that he might change his mind about having a relationship with her as their time together progressed, but unfortunately, that just wasn't meant to happen.

Dean did make the right decision, though — it's far better to let Caelynn down now rather than later, if the outcome is definitely going to be the same for him. However things would have played out, the longer Dean had stayed, the harder it would have been for Caelynn to come back from.

It was a heartbreaking moment for Caelynn, and Dean didn't exactly look happy as he got in the car to leave, either. But if Dean truly doesn't want a relationship, it really is for the best that he make his exit — even if the right decision would have been not to come to Mexico at all. If he has grown as a person and knows himself well enough to know that he isn't looking for commitment, why not just stay home?

Now that Dean is gone, Caelynn is now free to find a connection with someone else, and there's still a chance the right person for her could show up in paradise. But will she actually be interested in finding someone else? Hopefully so.