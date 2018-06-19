Garrett may have gotten the First Impression Rose from Becca on night one of The Bachelorette this season, but she still has a lot to learn about him — and on Monday night, he came clean about something huge from his past. Not too long ago, Garrett was married, although he says their relationship only lasted for two months before he and his now-ex-wife called it quits. But why did Garrett get divorced in the first place? According to him, it just wasn't the right relationship for him to be in.

At the end of their one-on-one date (which involved shopping and bobsledding at an Olympic park, NBD) Garrett opened up about his past to Becca. While they got cozy in a cabin, the conversation got real, and it didn't take long for Garrett to open up about his last big relationship. Although he seemed a little hesitant at first, he let Becca know that he fell in love for the first time after college at 23, and after they realized they both loved adventure, they ended up getting married. And unfortunately, it just didn't last. All told, Garrett and his ex dated for a year and a half before they got engaged, stayed together for a year leading up to the wedding, and then were divorced two months later. But what broke up the marriage?

At first, he said, "I think that I fell in love with and got married to the wrong person," which — duh, that's pretty much why everyone gets divorced, right? But then, when he dove in deeper with it, it made a lot more sense why this is relationship that has had to stay in his past.

As Garrett told Becca, he felt like there was some emotional abuse going on, and that his ex was trying to get him away from his family and closest friends. He said:

"She was very emotionally abusive. She would take me down emotionally and then she would build me back up. So I was on, like, this rollercoaster ride. What she was doing, which I didn't realize, was driving a wedge between me and my family and a lot of my close friends."

That sounds really difficult to cope with, but even though their relationship wasn't ideal, Garrett still wanted to make things work. He told Becca that although he saw some red flags from her, he wanted to make things work, because no one in his bloodline had ever gotten divorced. But in the end, what they had wasn't worth saving, and Garrett was forced to move on. But now he's on The Bachelorette, so maybe things happened exactly as they were meant to?

Even though Becca was a little hesitant about Garrett's past, it sounds like it's something she'll get over — and Chris Harrison himself has also mentioned that him being heartbroken over his divorce will affect his behavior on the show going forward. Harrison told People:

"Garrett is that guy that always makes it about Becca. He always puts her at ease. So she gravitates toward him. But there’s a little backstory to Garrett. He’s heartbroken, and it wasn’t that long ago. So he’s a little bit reluctant and he’s definitely a very slow mover, which is very difficult for Becca to handle. That will come out over time.”

Maybe Garrett will open up more about his former marriage as the season continues, but if not, it sounds like Becca is making peace with him having a divorce in his past. Now, we just have to see if this changes the way she feels about him, because so far, it seems like she's all in.