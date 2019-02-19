Now that Colton Underwood is less than a month from making his final rose pick, things are getting serious on The Bachelor, and that means that eliminations must be made — and that some of the contestants have been on this journey long enough to realize if it's not for them and to eliminate themselves. On Monday night's episode, that meant that Heather decided to take herself out of the running, just a couple of weeks after Colton so famously gave her her first kiss ever. But why did Heather go home on The Bachelor, anyway?

The answer to that question is an easy one, and it's something that has been coming up a lot this season. As it turned out, Heather realized that she wasn't ready for the next stage of the competition, which meant that Colton would meet her family, and decided to take herself out of the equation, leaving room for the women who were ready to take things to the next level with Colton. Heather is hardly the first woman to eliminate herself this season, and when she explained the reasoning behind her decision, it actually ended up making a lot of sense, even though it was obviously hard for her to do.

After Hannah B. was sent home during her one-on-one date and Caelynn and Tayshia were both given date roses, that only left room for two more women to have hometown dates — and with Kirpa, Hannah G., Cassie, and Heather still standing, that meant that eliminations would have to be made. But as they all headed out on a group date, Heather came to the realization that everything was getting way too real for her too fast, and that she wasn't ready to introduce Colton to her family as someone she could see herself potentially getting engaged to and deciding to spend the rest of her life with in a matter of weeks.

So she pulled Colton aside and broke the bad news to him, keeping what she had to say very short and simple.

"You're something so special, but right now I just don't think that it's fair to you to take you to my home town if I don't know 100 percent ultimately that I'm ready for that," she told him.

Colton definitely seemed disappointed, but it also seemed like he understood — and more than that, he appreciated Heather for being honest with him and leaving early, as difficult of a conversation as it seemed to be for them both.

Even though Heather won't be the one who ends up with Colton's final rose, it seemed like they both grew a lot through the process and have no regrets... and now, Colton can focus on the women who remain who might be ready to take that next step. Good for Heather for being straightforward with Colton, even though it had to be pretty difficult to do. Now, all he has to do is make a few more tough choices. No big deal, right?