The list of Trump administration officials who have stepped down grew Tuesday morning when President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, resigned. The former governor of South Carolina served as UN ambassador since the beginning of Trump's presidency.

The president tweeted Tuesday morning that he would make a "big announcement" with Haley in the Oval Office around the time NBC News' Geoff Bennett reported seeing Haley walk into the West Wing. During their Oval Office meeting, Trump said Haley wants to "take a break," per France 24 reporter Philip Crowther. She will reportedly leave her position at the end of the year.

Haley apparently told Trump six months ago that she wanted to take time off when she approached her two-year anniversary in the Trump administration, Reuters' Michelle Nichols reports. Despite her early departure, Trump praised Haley's work as ambassador while she said it's "been an honor of a lifetime," per Crowther.

Naturally, her exit raised questions about what she would do next. But Haley assured everyone in the Oval Office Tuesday morning that she isn't planning to run for president in 2020, Crowther reports. It's unclear where she'll be headed, or whether her "break" will mean a complete break from work.

Trump also said on Tuesday that he hopes Haley will eventually come back in a different role. "You can have your pick," he told Haley, per Nichols. Although Haley didn't comment on whether she'd return, she did confirm that she'll be campaigning for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Reuters' Roberta Rampton reports.

More to come...