In what some are calling a dystopian move, President Trump sent a text message to everyone in America on Wednesday, ostensibly to test FEMA's National Wireless Emergency Alert System. At least, that's what was supposed to happen. In reality, though, not everyone got Trump's presidential text message alert, and it's not entirely clear why.

FEMA's website says that "WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message." But after the 30-minute window of time in which the messages were supposed to be sent, some people whose phones appeared to fulfill all of these criteria reported that they hadn't received the text. Bustle has reached out to FEMA for clarification on why this happened — or, in the case of people who didn't get the text, didn't happen.

The alert was sent out between 2:18 p.m. and 2:48 p.m. EST, according to FEMA. Those who did receive it saw the following message on their phones:

Presidential Alert

THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed

FEMA estimated ahead of time that almost 75 percent of all cell phones in the U.S. would receive the alert, according to Fox News.

