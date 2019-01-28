Every theater kid knows that the show must go on, no matter what, so it was no surprise that Fox didn't cancel or postpone Sunday night's broadcast of Rent: Live. Even though Brennin Hunt, who was cast to play Roger, suffered an ankle injury during a dress rehearsal earlier in the weekend. Still, many fans on Twitter were wondering why Rent: Live didn't have an understudy for Roger and keep the show entirely live. The network cut in taped footage from the dress rehearsal for Hunt's scenes and it really wasn't all that bad. But some purists were a little upset that the show was only sort of live.

More to come...