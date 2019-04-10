Strictly Come Dancing has had quite a few shakeups in the past several years. New categories and rules have been added to the show, and major drama has ensued. Some of your favourite dancers have departed, and new ones have been ushered in, but this is one of the biggest curveballs that the show's received in recent memory. One of the show's most integral judges has just announced that she's no longer going to be a part of it, but why is Darcey Bussell leaving Strictly Come Dancing? It's hard to imagine what the show's going to look like without her.

As ITV reported on Wednesday, April 10, after serving a seven-year stint as one of Strictly's 'good cop' judges, Bussell has decided to leave the show. BBC Strictly shared the news on their official Instagram page midafternoon on Wednesday, writing: "After seven incredible series, Dame Darcey Bussell has decided to step down as judge from Strictly Come Dancing.

They also added some words from Bussell herself:

“It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.”

Shortly after the announcement, Bussell took to her Twitter page to extend her thanks, and to clear up a few things:

In the 2018 series, Bussell locked horns with fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood, as the Express reported on Sept. 29, even going so far as to sort of jokingly slap him on the arm during an intense disagreement over one of Susannah Constantine’s performances. If you were tempted to put two and two together — that particularly dramatic Strictly night, and now Bussell's departure — then don't.

Bussell clarified in her statement on Twitter that her reason for leaving the show has nothing to do with "any upset or disagreement at all." Rather, the real reason she's leaving is to, she explained, is "to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

She signed off her note with this cute sentiment: "I know I will miss being part of this unique show, and the fact that it celebrates dance is something I am so passionate about. I hope that I may be very lucky to be asked back again one day. Darcy x."

I imagine all of her fans are holding out for the same.