If you're not a morning person, waking up is hard to do. Maybe you hit snooze eleventy million times, eventually stumble to the kitchen for coffee, and wonder why it's so hard for you to wake up in the morning when others seem to have no problem bouncing out of bed to greet the day like Joey's annoying neighbor on Friends. The one who sings that "Morning's Here" song, which jolts an angry Rachel awake after she and Monica lose a bet with the guys, are forced to switch apartments, and she ends up in Joey's old room.

If you struggle to start your day, you probably want to tell that neighbor to shut up. For morning haters, there's a few reasons why it takes you so long to get going. One surprising reason some people are morning lovers and others greet the day with dread might be genetic, according to a study from 23andMe published in the journal Nature Communications. A press release about the study reported that researchers identified 15 locations in human DNA associated with "morningness," which is thought to be related to insomnia and other sleep problems. Yes, this is a real word that you can start using ASAP. As in: Leave me alone, I have morningness.

"The study of more than 89,000 23andMe customers who consented to participate in research found that seven of the loci [DNA locations] associated with morningness are near genes previously known to be involved in circadian rhythm."

Another reason you struggle to climb out of bed is something called phase delay, according to Popular Science. This means that you adjust your sleep schedule to the demands of your life, like the time your expected at work, versus what your body needs. For people with phase delay, this forced schedule doesn't align with your natural circadian rhythm. Unfortunately, the only way to get your body to align with your schedule is to get up at the same time every day, which means no sleeping in on the weekends.

If this sounds like torture, a study by mattress company Purple found that sleep quality actually decreases after 7 a.m., and those who participated in the study and reported feeling well rested said they regularly rise at 6 a.m. As a former night owl who now gets up ay 6 a.m., I can attest that this is true for me.

"Not only did the time of day play a part in sleep quality, but satisfied sleepers also slept for longer stretches: They averaged 7.3 hours per night (just above the minimum number of hours suggested for adults aged 18 to 64), compared to just 6.2 hours among their unsatisfied counterparts," the study revealed.

Your quality of sleep also plays a role in whether or not you have a hard time waking up in the morning. If you're tossing and turning all night, you're going to be tired AF no matter what time you wake up. This is where practicing a clean-sleeping routine can help. While it's called clean sleeping, it actually has nothing to do with having clean sheets, though that helps too.

Clean sleeping is all about having a solid bedtime routine that allows you to wind down before going to bed by indulging in your favorite form of self-care. Take a bath, practice yoga or meditation, spray lavender on your pillow, and unplug from electronics at least 30 minutes before going to bed.

It's also important that your bedroom is conducive to sleep. Make sure you have a comfortable mattress, curtains or a sleep mask to block out artificial light, and a white noise app if you live in a loud urban area. The bottom line? If waking up early is not your jam, and you find yourself dragging all day, your body is telling you to take more time for evening self-care and to get up earlier, ideally at the same time every day.

Additionally, being meh in the morning could also mean you're not drinking enough water. Experts recommend starting your day with a glass of water before you have any coffee or food. Skeptical? Try it for 30 days and see if you feel better. If you think you have morningness issues, you're going to have to work a little harder to establish a new routine, but it's still worth a try because being tired all the time sucks. #TheMoreYouKnow