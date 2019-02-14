A killer set of brows can often be the staple of a makeup look, so it's no wonder that the introduction of microblading took the world by storm. Filling in your brows can often be the bane of your beauty routine, so why wouldn't you want to take the time it takes to get those beauties perfect out of the equation? Believe it or not, it all comes down to cost. This treatment can make your brows look heavenly, but it can also burn a substantial hole in your savings. So, why is microblading so expensive?

It's all down to the procedure. If you weren't already aware, microblading involves the use of semi-permanent ink deposited in small, hairlike strokes to give the effect of a fuller brow. While the process of microblading is similar to regular tattooing, the ink is only applied to the surface of the skin, (as opposed to being injected into the dermis) so the ink will eventually fade. If you want to have the effect of fuller brows through microblading regularly, this is why you have to have regular top-up sessions. With that in mind, it's not hard to believe that the art of microblading comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

Varying from practice to practice, the average cost of a microblading session is "upwards of £300," according to Heat magazine. That may seem like a lot, but when you think of what's involved in the treatment it's understandable. "Higher prices don't always mean better results, but they do usually mean that the artist is more experienced," celebrity make-up artist and brow professional Daniel Chinchilla told InStyle magazine. "Also, it's sometimes better to pay a little more because the artist is more likely using better tools and pigments for the procedure."

Sean Locke/Stocksy

And when you think about it, microblading is somewhat of a solution to keep your brows full without having to regularly spend money on products that offer the same effect. As Elle reports, microblading usually lasts between 12-18 months depending on your skin type, so while you'll need a top-up when the ink starts to fade, it totally saves money in the long run, and sheds substantial time off your beauty routine. It's a win win.

However, injecting ink into the skin does come with risks. Even though microblading isn't anywhere near as intrusive as regular tattooing, it isn't a procedure you should undertake on a whim. Ample research is a must, from making sure you chose a reputable artist who is qualified and has experience in the field to being aware of how your skin could react to the treatment. "You should take into consideration that different skin types also factor into results," microblading expert Betsy Shuki told InStyle. "Excessively oily skin, larger pores, thicker skin and eyebrow keratosis can affect the absorption of the pigment."

Like everything in life, this brow treatment has its pros and cons. Thankfully there are many alternatives to achieve the same effect that microblading provides so your brows can slay regardless.