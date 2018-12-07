The Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped early Friday morning, and fans are dissecting it down to the last frame. But what's in the trailer isn't getting half as much buzz as what's not. There's only one movie before the upcoming Endgame seemingly wraps up this arc of the Avengers saga — a standalone film featuring a character so important to the Thanos story that the last action of Nick Fury's life was reaching out to her. Everything up until now points to her being a key element, so why isn't Captain Marvel in the Avengers 4 trailer?

Two reasons immediately jump to mind. First, Marvel doesn't want to detract or distract from the upcoming Captain Marvel solo film. Speaking to Den Of Geek, Marvel Studio's head Kevin Feige underlined the importance of Captain Marvel establishing her as a character in her own right, before associating her with the already well-known Avengers ensemble. "That film is entirely about introducing audiences to Carol Danvers and to a hero who is more powerful than any hero we've ever introduced," he said. Even though it's nearly a given that Danvers will make an appearance in Avengers 4, keeping Captain Marvel out of the trailer keeps the focus on her. Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo told the Happy Sad Confused podcast "We want to save her reveal," said Joe. "She will be a part of the MCU at that point [by Endgame], and part of the promise of these movies is that they are a road forward for all the films," Anthony confirmed.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

More to come...