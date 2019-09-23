Everyone has their own opinion on whether staying friends with an ex is a good idea or not. When you’ve been through a lot with someone and there are feelings still there, it’s tempting to want to keep them in your life in some way. But for many, staying friends with an ex is easier said than done. According to experts, there's a really good reason behind why it's so hard.

As Michael Kaye, dating expert and global communications manager at OkCupid, tells Bustle, nearly 70% of people on OkCupid say it's best to go your separate ways after a breakup. Men are more likely to stay friends with an ex, and only 15% of people are able to stay friends with most or all of their exes. So it's very possible to stay friends with someone you once had a romantic relationship with.

"Becoming friends with your ex requires emotional maturity, clear communication, and excellent boundaries," Christine Scott-Hudson, licensed psychotherapist who specializes in relationships, tells Bustle. "Changing the form of the relationship (partners to friends) does not mean we change the content (love, value, and respect)."

There are different factors that can determine whether you can have a successful friendship or not. According to experts, these are the biggest reasons behind why it's so hard to remain friends with an ex.

1. Your Attachment Style Can Make It Harder To Let Go Shutterstock "We begin forming attachment to our parents the moment we're born," Dr. Anna Hiatt Nicholaides, Psy.D., licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in relationships, tells Bustle. "These same attachments occur with our significant others when we begin to be romantic." These are called "romantic attachments," and they're just as strong and powerful as the attachments you made early on in your life. As Nicholaides says, "This is why our connection to romantic partners feel so life-and-death." When a relationship is over, this attachment can make you crave the stability you once had. If your ex made you feel loved and desired, you may hold on to those feelings and keep looking for it even you decide to just stay friends. According to Nicholaides, the best way to form a friendship with an ex is to find another partner you feel attached to. "The reason this works is because you've transferred your romantic attachment to another person," she says. "This doesn't mean you won't feel residual feelings of possessiveness or jealousy, but they won't be nearly as strong." Going to a therapist can also help you sort out any attachment-related issues.

2. Your Wounds Are Still Fresh Sometimes it's just too soon. A study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology found that it takes at least three months for someone to get over an ex. Depending on the length of your relationship and how attached you are, it can take even longer. If you're still hurting from the breakup, maintaining a friendship is going to be really tough. "Sometimes you need to take time to heal," Dr. Sanam Hafeez, neuropsychologist who specializes in helping individuals work through relationship issues, tells Bustle. "Even if a relationship ends mutually and on good terms, the turmoil that resulted in the break up can be fresh months and even years after."