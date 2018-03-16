Why JoJo & Jordan From 'The Bachelorette' Deserve Their Own Home Renovation Show

In case you weren't aware, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers from The Bachelorette are one of the best couples to come out of the Bachelor franchise. The pair are so adorable on social media no matter what they're doing. If you've taken a glance at any of their social feeds recently, you'd notice that the pair are into home renovation, and they're really loving what they do. So, that's why The Bachelorette's JoJo and Jordan should have their own home renovation show. It'd just be so perfect for them and for fans. Plus, JoJo even liked this tweet from Bustle TV Editor Martha Sorren about the idea, so she's clearly into the idea.

JoJo and Jordan fell in love on Season 12 of The Bachelorette and they ended up engaged at the end of it. So, the two have been going strong for almost two years now. Since the show ended, Jordan has moved to Dallas to live with JoJo where they're not only balancing sporting commentary gigs and Bachelor Nation appearances, they're busy fixing houses. Look out Joanna and Chip Gaines, you've got some competition.

JoJo and Jordan look like they have so much fun while they're renovating houses. All you have to do is take a look at their social media pages to see all of the cool photos and videos that they've posted about their house flipping journey. And it doesn't appear as though these two are amateurs about it, either. They're the real deal. Just check out one of their before and after videos of a recent house flip here; it's really awesome stuff.

Basically, JoJo and Jordan need their own home renovation show, like, yesterday, and here's why.

They Have The Experience As previously mentioned, JoJo and Jordan both have experience in the house flipping business. On Instagram, the pair documented their house flipping prowess in September 2017. In their video, they really do it all. They literally tore down walls, reinstalled appliances, and decorated the house to some very chic results. JoJo especially has the experience necessary to make it in the televised home renovation game. The former Bachelorette was a real estate developer before joining the Bachelor world. It seems as though she's still in the real estate game, if her LinkedIn profile is any indication. Her profile lists her as the current owner of JHF Realty Development LLC. So, she definitely has her fair share of experience in this industry, and now with Jordan by her side. And wouldn't you want to have home improvement stars that actually know what they're doing?

They're Used To The Whole TV Thing joelle_fletcher on Instagram Not only do they have experience with home development projects, but JoJo and Jordan also have a breadth of experience in the reality TV genre. It's not like there would be a big learning curve if they made the jump to a home renovation show. Before the two met and fell in love on The Bachelorette, JoJo previously appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, where she was the runner-up. Those ABC staples would obviously be totally different from a home development show on a channel like HGTV or Bravo. But, fans know that JoJo and Jordan already have what it takes to not only bring the skill but the entertainment factor to a reality TV series, as well.

They'd Fit Right In On A Channel Like HGTV HGTV isn't the only channel that JoJo and Jordan's show could potentially air on (looking at you, Bravo, Freeform, DIY). However, if their show did head there, they'd fit right in. That's because the channel has already shown its support for a Bachelor-fronted series. Two former Bachelor stars got their own series on the network. Chris Lambton, who appeared on Ali Fedotowsky's season of The Bachelorette, and Peyton Wright Lambton, who was on Andy Baldwin's season of The Bachelor, had their own show called Going Yard on the channel for two seasons from 2012-2013. The show may not have lasted long but it proved that the channel was willing to work with some Bachelor-adjacent talent. It's really your move now for a JoJo and Jordan series, HGTV.