For 28 years, pop-culture lovers have been fascinated by People's most famous and iconic issue. This year, there's a change being implemented to the longstanding tradition. On Tuesday, editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle announced why People is renaming its "World's Most Beautiful" Issue, which will now be called "The Beautiful Issue." The outlet hopes the change will continue celebrating high-profile figures who are beautiful both on the inside and out. However, Cagle wrote on the site that the new name will hopefully eliminate negative competition, and when the "Beautiful Issue" 2018 is revealed on Wednesday, fans will be able to see for themselves.

Since it was established with the 1990 cover featuring Michelle Pfeiffer, the issue has shaped cultural conversation (with celebrities occasionally chiming in), and as Cagle wrote on the site, has become a hit with advertisers. But taking out the "most" aspect allows the issue to be more of a grounded celebration and less of a high school superlative or beauty contest.

Cagle wrote: "As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry." The change certainly feels like a step in the right direction. Although the annual issue is iconic, it's also been controversial.

