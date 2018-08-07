Why Won't Beauty Brands Make A Cool Toned Palette? Makeup Lovers Are Basically Begging For One
The battle between cool and warm toned eyeshadows will be going on until the end of time. While there are both options out there, Reddit users are pretty much begging for a cool-toned eyeshadow palette. Typically, makeup lovers ask and the shall receive, but brands are missing the mark when it comes to color scheme. Consider this a social media thread a PSA for beauty brands.
There is no better way to figure out what makeup lovers want then by asking them. The beauty community loves to talk about products, whether they're on the market or nonexistent. So when one cosmetics brand anonymously asked Reddit users what they wanted, they didn't hold back. According to the thread, people are upset that there aren't as many cool-toned palettes as warm tone.
"I just want a more cool toned eye shadow palettes," Reddit user AnxietyDepressedFun writes. "How many warm browns, reds, champagnes with one bright blue are we going to see? It's been done. I love the ACE BEAUTE Paradise Fallen but it's not available. I'm just so sick of every single palette being Jacklyn Hill's shade range."
User jessr16 seconded the cool-toned palette need and plenty of people on Twitter are searching for options as well.
Honestly, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Warm-toned eyeshadow palettes outweigh cool-toned eyeshadow palettes by about four to one. In fact, people are so into the idea of cool shades that they basically begged Tarte to bring out the Icy Betch Palette that the brand joked about for April Fools.
Tarte's fictional palette showed 12 blue and green shades in a Tartelette Palette that was intended to be a joke. Even days later, the idea of making it a reality was still being talked about on Twitter.
Of course, there are cool-toned palettes out there at just about every rice point. The problem is that there aren't nearly as many. If you're looking to get your hands on a few icy shades, these are the palettes for you. Until brands catch onto the want for cool undertones, here are your shopping options.
1. Cool Neutrals Ultimate Shadow Palette
This palette doesn't have as many blues as the fictional Tarte palette, but it's a great option for easing into the trend. There's 16 different options to create a smokey but subtle look.
2. Eyeshadow X 15 - Cool Neutral
Go big or go home with these shadows. The 15 shades give you everything you need to create a smokey eye or an everyday look. You'll only be able to get it on the Ulta website though, as it's not available in-stores.
3. Smoky Blue Eyeshadow Palette ES22
or maybe you're looking to take it to the ultimate icy level with an all-blue look. If so, this is the palette for you. It's not exactly the most practical, but it is perfect for cool-toned fans.
4. Eyeshadow Palette 28
This isn't exactly the most affordable, but it is pretty darn versatile. You won't find this many formulas or blendability on a cool-toned palette anywhere else.
5. Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
Rihanna's got you covered with this cool-toned palette. It's all shimmery and there's tons of different shades.
Fingers crossed that brands can add a few more options into the mix.