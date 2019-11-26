One of the most important keys to being in a successful relationship is being with the right partner. But when you find yourself falling for the same types of people and your relationships all end up the same way, it may be bigger issue than you think. In fact, a 2019 University of Toronto study found that most people do have a type when it comes to dating. Even if you have the intentions to date outside of that type, some people will naturally gravitate towards people who are similar to their exes. So some people are just wired that way, and there is an astrological reason behind it.

To get to the astrological heart of any issue, astrologer Beth McDonald tells Bustle, there are different things to take into consideration. For instance, your planets, signs, asteroids, important chart points (the rising sign, the mid-heaven, the north node, and the south node), and aspects (the geometric relationships between all of these planets as they lay in the circle of the chart), all play a role in the type of people you're attracted to and attract.

"These are huge, with a capital H," McDonald says. "Besides this, you often need to look at other charts like the transits, the solar return, the progressed chart, sometimes even Astrolocality. Love is no different from any other issue — it’s complicated."

If you've ever wondered why you can't stop falling for the same types of people, astrologers will look at the following things to find the reason why.

1. Your South Node Shutterstock It's normal to be drawn towards people that feel familiar. There's a comfort in knowing what to expect. If you keep falling for a certain sign, it might be due to your South Node. As Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, relationship astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle, she will immediately look for the placement of their South Node, which is all about the past. "For many reasons, we tend to partner with people similar to our parents until we've healed childhood issues and are ready to experience something different," Dove says. If a client has their South Node in Capricorn, it's not uncommon for their partner to have heavy Capricorn in their chart. This person will keep attracting Capricorns into their lives until they've finally healed the issues from their past.

2. Your Houses There are 12 houses in an astrological chart and each is connected to a sign. According to astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, each house represents where we play out our issues and strengths, and events in our life. When it comes to relationship issues, astrologers will typically look at the seventh house of partnerships and the eight house of deeper connections. But if there are repeating patterns, some will look at the fourth house. "Our past traumas and wounds are triggered by the people we're in relationships with, so we're clearly here to help each other grow through the past into the present," Dove says. Since relationship patterns tend to stem from childhood, an astrologer might look at the fourth house of family, foundation, and home. According to Dove, when there are planets and asteroids there, it can indicate that someone is attracting their past into their present. They might have the tendency to attract partners or situations that are similar to what they learned during childhood.

3. Your Moon And Pluto Placements In A Synastry Reading Shutterstock A synastry reading is what astrologers do when they take an in-depth look into a relationship. It involves both your birth chart and your partner's. In synastry, one of the biggest influences are Sun, Moon, and Pluto placements. "When the Moon and Pluto are trine in a synastry chart, this indicates a lot of chemistry and bonding energy," Dove says. "It's oxytocin on steroids. These are the lovers that keep coming back, and the energy we call into our lives through new partners, as well."

4. Your Sun Sign If you only look at Sun signs, Robyn says there are some signs that just match your energy. For instance, both Aquarius and Sagittarius value their sense of freedom so they'll understand each other's needs. Water signs, Scorpio and Pisces, are in-tune to their emotions so they'll be very aware of each other's feelings. You're much more likely to date someone who understands your needs and matches your energy.