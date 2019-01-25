These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Attracted To You, Based On Your Sign

When it comes to falling in love, some zodiac signs are naturally attracted to each other, without even really knowing why. They meet each other and feel this mysterious connection, like somehow they know this person is interesting, and meant to be a part of their lives. And once they start dating, they find out they were 100 percent right.

Of course, there are many different factors at play here. But it is interesting to think about why some signs have more chemistry than others. For starters, "signs of the same element are most attracted to each other because they share common themes in life," Vedic astrologer Griffin Damron, tells Bustle. "The fire signs follow their creative inspirations, the air signs follow their social impulses, the water signs follow their intuitive feelings, and earth signs follow their material desires. Signs of the same element bond comfortably over these shared life themes."

But that's not always true. "Some signs are attracted to what might be an unlikely astrological paring because they see what they lack in themselves and experience those qualities by pairing with another sign," author and astrologer Lisa Barretta tells Bustle. A homebody might, for example, be super attracted to someone with an adventurous spirit, because they pull them out of their comfort zone.

Here are the three signs most likely to be attracted to you, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle The three signs who are most attracted to Aries are Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius. "Cancer is a sensitive sign and wants to feel protected," Barretta says. "[They feel] a pull toward the take-control sign of Aries." But Cancer also likes that they pull them out of their shell. Libra also balances Aries out, and can help impulsive "Aries see both sides of a situation," Barretta says, which is something Libra lives for. As for Sagittarius, they may feel a pull towards Aries on an elemental level. "Sagittarius is of the fire element like Aries," Barretta says. "[They] like their independence and can more easily cope with the independent nature of an Aries." Together, these two can have a lot of fun together.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Leo, Libra, Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Leo loves to spoil their loved ones, which comfort-loving Taurus is all about, Barretta says. These two can find a lot of happiness together, and enjoy the give-and-take of the relationship. As for Libra, they're ruled by Venus, just like Taurus. Both signs appreciate love, romance, and the finer things in life — and may have a good time wining and dining. Capricorn can also find themselves attracted to Taurus, since they'll support them at all costs, Barretta says. Capricorn likes to create a stable life for themselves, which Taurus truly appreciates.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle As a sign that loves to socialize, Leo can find themselves drawn to the equally gregarious Gemini. "This pair likes drama and both signs can keep it going," Barretta says. Then there's Virgo who, like Gemini, is ruled by the planet Mercury. Virgo is all about communication, so they appreciate being with a sign that has no problem keeping up, like Gemini. Sagittarius also finds themselves drawn in, as both signs are always down for adventure, "and seem to bond over their search for new places to go and things to do," Barretta says.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Since Scorpio craves trust and security in a relationship, they may find themselves falling for Cancer's homebody ways. "Cancers are mothers to all, soaking up everyone's emotions like a sponge," Damron says. As for Capricorn, they are Cancer's opposite, and thus "are attracted to Cancer because they see in [them] what they lack themselves," Damron says. "Capricorns need Cancers because they help them lighten up and get in touch with their heart and soul, which can be lost in their business-oriented brain." As water signs, Pisces and Cancer can "bond over their shared emotional, intuitive, and feeling-centered approach to life," Damron says.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Libra, Scorpio, Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is another sign that loves to be doted upon by their partner, which is where Leo truly shines, Barretta says. As for Scorpio, they enjoy being with someone who wants to commit to a real relationship. Leo is quick to give them all of the time and attention they could possibly ask for — and enjoys every minute of it. And then there's Pisces, who can be attracted to Leo due to their artistic side. "Pisces and Leo are both creative signs so they relate in that manner," Barretta says. Pisces is also happy to watch Leo shine in the spotlight, which is something the sign craves.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus and Capricorn are both earth signs, Damron says, so they may find an instant attraction to Virgo, who is also an earth sign. Taurus especially enjoys what the material world has to offer, and can find themselves attracted to Virgo, who is all about organizing it, Damron says. Capricorn also loves Virgo's ability create a sense of structure and safety. And then there is Pisces, who may fall for Virgo because they are on the opposite sides of the astrological chart, "thus creating a magnetic attraction between the signs," he says. Virgo's strong sense of reality can bring ethereal Pisces down to a earth, in a way they really appreciate.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Taurus, Cancer, Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle The folks most likely to fall for Libra are Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius — but for entirely different reasons. Cancer is a very nurturing sign, and Libra likes to be nurtured. "Both signs are very changeable [too,] so in some weird way they understand each other's mood swings," Barretta says. Taurus and Libra are both ruled by Venus, the planet of love. Taurus may find themselves wanting to spend lazy days together, with their comfort-loving counterpart. But then there's Aquarius, who is attracted to Libra for their secret appreciation of all things avant-garde. "Libra likes to be on the tip of anything new in fashion, art, and music and Aquarius are always on to the latest and greatest," Barretta says. Aquarius may enjoy telling Libra about all the new things, and watching them light up.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Taurus, Cancer, Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle As a sign that prefers not to rock the boat, Cancer admires "Scorpio's ability to confront and overcome the darker energies of life that they [...] prefer to avoid," Damron says. Pisces appreciates this, too, as well as Scorpio's mystery, Barretta says. As two "mystical" signs, they can truly understand each other. As for Taurus, they fall on the opposite end of the astrological chart, and can find Scorpio attractive as a result. "Taurus lives a life [...] of stability," Damron says. "However, Scorpios throw caution to the wind and ride a wave of emotional peaks and valleys, gains and losses. [Taurus] will be attracted to this seemingly fearless approach."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle "Gemini and Sagittarius will both pack their bags on a moment's notice and go off on an adventure," Barretta says. And Aquarius is the same way. Just like freedom-loving Sagittarius, they aren't ones to be tied down, which is why there's often an attraction — and mutual understanding — here. As for Pisces, they're drawn to Sagittarius for their ability to chat about the philosophical side of life. Pisces also loves freedom and, as Barretta says, often finds it refreshing to be with someone who despises routine just as much as they do.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Taurus, Cancer, Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle "Taurus and Capricorn make for a very earthy couple," Barretta says. "The material end of the relationship is left to Capricorn while the sensual elements of the relationship are kept alive by Taurus." And as such, they make a really great match. Cancer is also all about stability, which vibes well with Capricorn's strong desire to meet their goals. "Cancer adds the soft romance that Capricorn needs in order to loosen up," Barretta says. And there there's Virgo, who can fall for Capricorn and their ability to remain organized at all costs. "They both like the 'predictable,'" Barretta says, and strive to create a comfy life together.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Gemini, Leo, Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Since both are air signs, Gemini and Aquarius share a bond over their interest in social affairs, Damron says. Aquarius is always working to create a better society, which Gemini truly admires. And they will try to support them as much as they can. As a sign that thrives off attention, Leo may find themselves falling for Aquarius — but not for the reason you might think. "Through Aquarius, [Leo learns] that everyone's contribution is equally important to creating a healthy community," Damron says. "For this reason, they seek out Aquarians to balance themselves." Scorpio is also drawn to them, but for their quirky side. "Scorpio wants to figure Aquarius out," Barretta says. Scorpio finds the mystery quite attractive, "while Aquarius enjoys being the missing piece of the puzzle."