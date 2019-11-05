Since watching her Netflix special and regular appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Aisling Bea has quickly become one of my favourite comedians. Her combination of dry wit and impeccable timing have had me in stitches more times than I can count, but recently she's been showing off her acting chops. In the summer Bea wrote and acted in her own Channel 4 series This Way Up, and she is currently starring opposite Paul Rudd in the Netflix series Living With Yourself. Safe to say she's been pretty busy, but will Aisling Bea tour in 2020?

Well, it’s not looking likely. A rep for Bea told me that there are currently “no plans on [this] front”. Another said that “at the moment Aisling is focusing on her TV and writing commitments.” She’s also doing a lot of press for Living With Yourself at the moment, which may overrun into next year.

That being said, the page that lists live dates on Bea's website encourages fans to check her Twitter as Bea is “bad at updating her gig list”, with some being underground and unlisted. Obviously, if a tour were to pop up, it would appear on there as it’s a pretty big deal, but they’ll more than likely pop up on that page in tandem with an announcement of sorts on Bea’s end.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bea has a sort of live date lined up at the end of this week. She’ll be appearing at Stylist Live LUXE on Friday (Nov. 8), with her “very own The World According to Aisling talk. There isn’t much on what this talk will include other than it’ll be half an hour, but it’s sure to be hilariously insightful.

Even though Bea’s currently focusing on her acting and writing, she’s still a comedian at heart. “Oh, I hope to never not be a stand-up,” she told the Evening Standard last month. “I hope to be Joan Rivers’s age and die on stage.” And ever the multi-tasker, she was even performing during filming. “I was like, ‘Don’t worry! This won’t affect my mental health at all!’ Cut to me in my flat at Christmas, crying over a Chinese”.