Alanis Morissette was the nineties queen of angst. If you’ve not belted out “Ironic” in the shower, you’ve not lived. The album that the iconic song features on, Jagged Little Pill, was released in June 1995, meaning 2020 marks its 25th anniversary. And the singer plans on celebrating it in a pretty big way with a world tour. But will Alanis Morissette tour the UK in 2020? Because missing out on seeing her live would feel worse than rain on your wedding day.

So far, Morissette has only announced 2020 dates in the U.S. and Canada, but the likelihood is she will hop over this side of the pong at some point, as it is a marketed as a "world tour." Bustle have reached out to Morissette's reps to see if there is any news about UK dates, and I'll update you if and when we hear something.

Morissette announced on her website that tickets to her 2020 world tour would be going on sale very soon. Her website says pre-sale for the tour begins on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time. Assuming this means Pacific Time, that’ll be 7 p.m. in the UK. To be fully in the know about when pre-sale starts, and whether any UK dates will become available, you’ll need to sign up to the mailing list on Morissette’s website by Dec. 8 to get a code emailed to you on Dec. 9. General admission tickets for her 2020 tour will be on sale on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. local time (so, again, that should be 7 p.m. in the UK).

As if the news of a tour wasn’t enough, Morissette is set to release a new album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, in May 2020. “Reasons I Drink” was released on Spotify and iTunes on Dec. 2 and it’d seem fans are very much ready to hear her new stuff, as well as the classics.

Speaking to Interview Magazine about themes in her new music and growing in the public eye the singer said:

“When I was younger, my survival strategy was to be super people please-y, to tend and befriend. And then I realized that wasn’t working. I was getting my heart broken at every turn. And then after fame, my survival strategy went to just being aloof. What saved me was a third option: to focus on my relationships — not the ones that are exploitative where I’m being used as a famous person, but the really basic ones, like with my husband and my best friends and my therapist. Growing up has helped.”

According to Morissette’s website, after it was released in 1995, Jagged Little Pill sold 60 million copies and was nominated for nine Grammys. It won five including album of the year. It's been ranked as one of Rolling Stones 100 Best Albums of The '90s and to mark its 20th anniversary in 2015, Morisette remastered and re-released it.

There’s no doubt that between Jagged Little Pill and her new music this tour is going to have something for all of Morissette’s fans, old and new. Be the first to know about UK show dates by signing up for pre-sale information.