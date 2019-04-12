The second series of the TV singing contest All Together Now is currently airing on BBC One. The competition with a twist is hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, and sees a wide range of singers perform in front of a staggering one hundred judges. If any of the judges like what they're hearing, they stand up and sing along. The more judges on their feet, the higher the contestant's score. But will this genius concept be coming back for another year? Will All Together Now return for series three?

As it stands, there has been no word of an All Together Now series three. However, I have reached out to the BBC for comment and will update with any new information when it becomes available. The current second series airs every Saturday night at 7.20 p.m. on BBC One, and, in addition to host Rob Beckett, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell also appears on the show. The "It's Raining Men" singer joins the panel of 100 judges, and offers the contestants her expertise, advice, and support.

As previously mentioned, the All Together Now contestants perform in front of a panel made up of 100 music experts and performers. The judging panel hail from all over the UK, and are referred to as 'The 100.' According to the Evening Standard, the series winner will walk away with a trophy and a whopping £50,000 prize.

BBC on YouTube

According to iNews, the grand final of All Together Now series two will air on Saturday, April 13 at 7.05 p.m. on BBC One. The contestants taking part in the series finale include male group Xavier, powerhouse vocalist Bernadette, full-time mum Nicola, teaching assistant Shellyann, call centre worker Lywis, disco diva Britt, theatre usher Ben, trainee doctor Aron, admin worker Anastasia, and energetic performers Southern Flavor.

When speaking about his hopes for the BBC talent show, host Beckett said: "We’re trying to make shows people want to watch. There’s not many Saturday night TV shows about train-spotting. That’s because no one would watch them." And, as reported by Digital Spy, the comedian has also previously revealed that his dream celebrity contestants would be Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan, and rap superstar Kanye West.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Beckett said:

"Piers Morgan would be a good one. Yeah, I’d like to see Piers Morgan do it. That would be fun. Yeah, Piers Morgan or Kanye West. I’d like to see Kanye West, just to see his reaction if he didn’t get 100. Just the Twitter. Imagine the Twitter after? It’d be such good PR for the show."

The pair wouldn't be the first famous faces to grace the All Together Now stage, as a celebrity edition of the BBC show took place in December 2018. According to the Express, the one-off special was won by actor Laurie Brett, who is best known for portraying Jane Beale on EastEnders. The actress wowed the judges, studio audience, and viewers at home with a stunning rendition of Bette Midler's classic "Wind Beneath My Wings."

The final of All Together Now series two airs on Saturday, April 13 at 7.05 p.m. on BBC One.