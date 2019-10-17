Amelia Shepard is no stranger to trauma, but Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy could prove to be a major turning point for the beloved doctor on both a professional and personal level. During the premiere, Amelia discovered she's pregnant with Link's baby and the two of them have decided to tackle this parenting thing together head-on, which will probably end up bringing them even closer as a couple. With that prospect in mind, it's only logical to wonder if Amelia and Link will get married on Grey's Anatomy at some point. Their chemistry is undeniable, making it easy to see wedding bells in their future. However, fans shouldn't necessarily expect that to happen anytime in the near future.

Before the pregnancy came into play, Amelia was adamant in telling Link that she didn't want to lose herself in him and just because they're having a baby, that sentiment isn't going to change. “I think she’s pretty clear that she wants this baby, but her motherhood isn’t dependent on the relationship lasting," Caterina Scorsone, who plays Amelia, explained to Refinery29.com about her character's budding romance with Link during a recent interview via email. "If it does, cool. But she’s not waiting for permission or perfect typical conditions to become the mother she wants to be.”

Jessica Brooks/ABC

Granted, Amelia did confess to Link that she's starting to fall "a little bit in love" with him. But while that can definitely be interpreted as a positive sign for their future together, Scorsone warns viewers that it could also just be the pregnancy hormones talking. "“It might be hormones," she admitted to the outlet. "I think she was really moved by his support. Whether or not it works out, the fact that he said he’d support her and step up and raise the baby with her if that’s what she wanted was what she needed to hear to know that he was going to be a solid father to this kid."

Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff also spoke with Bustle on the matter, admitting that Amelia's connection with Link is something viewers have never seen the character experience before now. “There is an ease and a lightness that occurs between them that I’ve never seen in Amelia’s relationships prior to this,” Vernoff tells Bustle. “With rare exception, Link and Amelia tend to be kind and gentle with each other. Like, they kind of feel each other’s pain and seek to protect the other from their own baser impulses. It’s a really lovely dynamic.”

That doesn't mean the end result will include Amelia walking down the aisle by the time all of this is over, but certainly opens up the possibility. And while the duo hasn't reached Mer-Der status just yet, they've already accumulating quite the following on Twitter, all of whom are eager to see this relationship last for the long run.

Things between Owen and Amelia may not have worked out, but all signs seem to indicate that her relationship with Link could withstand the test of time and give this lady the happy ending she's always deserved.