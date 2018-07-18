Earlier this week, Nickelodeon fans received some exciting news when plans for a Rugrats TV revival and live-action movie were announced. Details about both projects are still pretty scarce, though we do know that the live-action film is scheduled for a Nov. 13, 2020 release date. But that still leaves a lot of unanswered questioned — like who among the original voices will return to their iconic roles? Thanks to a recent interview conducted by TMZ, it appears as though the original voice behind Angelica Pickles will be in the Rugrats reboot, or that seems to be the plan, at least, though nothing official has been announced just yet.

Speaking with Cheryl Chase, who voiced Angelica throughout the original show's nine-season run, the outlet learned that the network has already reached out to her about coming back to reprise the role, but the details and logistics of it all still need to be sorted out. "All I can say is, I got an email yesterday and I did talk to Nickelodeon and they said that there was a deal that was signed yesterday and everything, it's in the very early stages of development," Chase told TMZ via video chat. "There's no stories yet. There's no crew yet, but there is a deal in place and that's what I was told and that they would be contacting me in the future."

TMZ on YouTube

Granted, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that she'll be joining the cast, but it's definitely a good sign. After all, why wouldn't the network want her to return? The more members of the original cast who can come back to wreak baby havoc on the world, the better. (In case you haven't noticed, fans can't get enough of '90s nostalgia these days.)

For her part, Chase admits that she would be "honored" to return to the role of Angelica in any capacity so that she can help introduce the series (and her character) to future generations. "It's a family show," she states in the video. So while her return isn't set in stone, it feels like almost a given that the job is hers. Angelica simply wouldn't have it any other way.

This won't be the first show the network is bringing back into our lives. 2017 saw the debut of a Hey Arnold TV movie, while an Are You Afraid of the Dark movie as well as Rocko's Modern Life and Blues Clues reboot specials are all currently in the works. It was only a matter of time before Rugrats received the same sort of revival treatment. “Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, the Interim President at Nickelodeon recently told Entertainment Weekly when news of the reboot was announced. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players, added in a statement to EW: “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children."

Nick Animation on YouTube

But while fans will be able to look forward to seeing a ton of familiar faces in the reboot, they'll also be introduced some new characters as well that'll help make the revival a new show of its own. Needless to say, there's a lot to be excited about, whether you're a returning fan or someone who's brand new to the series.